‘Stay away from any turbo Volkswagens’: Expert says don’t buy these 3 cars at auction. Especially if it’s your first time

Buying a car at auction can be intimidating, especially if it’s your first time. Luckily, there are multiple experts posting online and spreading their insight to the wider world.

Recently, a car expert that goes by the TikTok handle Cheese (@thankucheese) shared his top three cars a person should avoid at a car auction.

The video has garnered over 73,000 views and 2,907 likes as of publication.

What are the top three cars?

First on Cheese’s list is any turbo Volkswagen. According to him, “anything with a turbo over 100,000 miles tends to have turbo issues which can lead to engine failure.”

The online financial advise website MoneySense backs up his claim, with an article from a Volkswagen owner. The owner explained that after approximately 65,243 miles a problem with his turbocharger control appeared. Unfortunately for him, the problem is so common that the part was backordered due to demand.

Second on his list is any Chevrolet over 150,000 miles. Cheese explains that purchasing a Chevy with that many miles means you will inherit “someone else’s problems.”

Torque News agrees with Cheese’s warning and lists any GM vehicle with a 3.6L V6-cylinder engine like the Chevrolet Traverse have timing chain issues which can destroy the engine.

The final brand Cheese advises his audience to avoid is Nissan. Cheese explains that “these cars are known for transmission issues.”

This is such a common problem that, according to Top Class Actions, the 2013 Nissan Rouge has a class action lawsuit over their defective transmission. According to Cheese, the issue stems from the continuously variable transmission, which was “a terrible platform” that they “just kept making.”

Are there any other cars to avoid?

Additionally, Cheese also advises first car auction attendees to avoid any Korean-made car. These include Hyundai, Genesis and Kia. According to him, these cars have so many issues that getting replacements is practically impossible.

These issues are so prevalent the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a probe investigating Hyundai and Kia’s motors due to engine fires.

The Korea Herald reports that NHTSA began their investigation in 2019 after 161 fire incidents caused by engine malfunctions.

“A lot of them have a lifetime warranty due to the fact that they have so many problems,” Cheese said.

What do his viewers say?

In the comments section, multiple viewers offered their opinion on his advice.

“Stay away from American cars,” one said.

“Nissans are good flips, in my opinion. Specifically Altimas, but he’s 100% right about Volkswagens,” a second added.

“Stay away from any car over 150k miles. That’s a bad investment,” a third said.

One user disputed his claim about Genesis.

“Genesis???? Y’all don’t see Genesis with any issues, but because they’re made by Hyundai y’all swear they’re unreliable when they’re not,” the viewer said.

Others asked what cars they should look to buy instead.



“So what car can I buy? You talking like Honda is the only option,” a user said.

“Well, [expletive], my boy what’s left? You call it all,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cheese via TikTok comments. We also reached out to Chevrolet, Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Kia via email.

