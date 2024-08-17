‘Why not just get delivery?’: Domino’s won’t let customers pick up their pizza. So they get revenge

A Domino’s customer came up with a cunning way to get revenge on the chain for refusing to allow her to pick up her pizza.

TikTok user Eoin Moore (@EoinMoore) celebrated her victory over the pizza chain in a viral video with over 579,200 views and over 80,000 likes.

“When Domino’s says no to collection, so you order it to their address,” the clip’s text overlay reads.

How did the TikToker get revenge?

In the clip, the TikToker poked fun at her own delivery hack, while standing in front of the pizza restaurant. “I thought this was supposed to be the most advanced security system,” Moore mouthed along with an audio clip by Game Cinematics.

Evidently, Moore and a group of friends tried to order a pizza online for pickup, but couldn’t select the option to pick up her order.

And so Moore and her friends decided to order the pizza and have it delivered to the store where it was made as a work around.

Domino’s pick up campaign

Years ago, Domino’s launched a campaign to try to get customers to pick up their order instead of rely on delivery and based on new data, it was a success.

According to recent data, carry out orders are surging and now represent a larger proportion of delivery orders placed daily. In 2023, delivery orders accounted for 48% of transactions compared to carryout which accounted for 52% of transactions.

In the comments section of Moore’s video, many questioned whether she incurred any fees for choosing to send the pizza to the pizza store’s address.

“Just paid for delivery for no reason,” user TheBookOfG commented.

“Girl, why not just get delivery?” user King.Kai26 asked.

“Did you have to pay a fee though?” another user questioned.

Others wondered why she didn’t just place her order at the store.

“Why not just walk in and order it if you’re already there?” one user asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s via email and Moore via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

