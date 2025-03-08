‘As someone who worked at Dominos. You def made these better than we did’: Domino’s pisses off cook. Then he reveals how to make the Parmesan garlic knots at home

A cook who was miffed that Domino’s didn’t sponsor him decided to get revenge. He’s not the only food influencer who’s claimed vengeance while sharing purportedly secret fast food chain recipes.

Nonetheless, Domino’s fans will probably appreciate Roice Bethel’s (@noflakeysalt) latest social media post that’s accrued over 473,000 Instagram likes. In the clip, he details how to craft the brand’s garlic bites at home.

Several users on the application remarked that his recipe trumps the chain’s own way of making them. Moreover, there are other food blogs that claim to have cracked the code of how to make these buttery, garlic spheres of deliciousness.

Garlic bites at home

Bethel’s video begins with a showcase of garlic and butter garnished bread balls. At the onset of the video, he states that the recipe he’s about to share is for a popular offering from a well-known pizza chain.

According to Bethel, the chain in question didn’t sponsor his posts. So, in retribution, he decided to share the franchise’s recipe. “Domino’s didn’t sponsor me this year. So, here’s how to make their garlic parmesan bread bites at home,” the Instagram chef states.

Next, his video shows a gooey sphere of dough that he slaps on video. It seems that the act serves a dual-function. Firstly: it allows viewers to vicariously enjoy the satisfaction of smacking a big ball of soon-to-be-cooked bread-y goodness. Additionally, it demonstrates the correct size, texture, and color one’s dough ball should be.

“Start with pizza dough, store-bought works just fine. Let it come up to room temperature, cut it into strips. And tie it into little knots.”

Prepping the balls

After flattering the dough out in the video, Bethel then takes a knife to it. He segments the pieces into little strips that he then slightly stretches. Then, he contorts these strips into miniature bows and balls them together.

Following this, his video cuts to a shot of a small metal pan that he begins garnishing with olive oil. He narrates, “Coat with olive oil and toss into a 450-degree oven.” As he says this, he places several of the newly tied garlic knots onto the metal tray.

Afterward, his video cuts to a stainless steel pan with two sticks of butter in it. It’s evident there’s a high flame burning beneath the pan, as the butter melts quickly, providing a bubbly layer of fat. “While that bakes, melt butter, add a bunch of garlic, and as soon as its fragrant, kill the heat.”

This butter will be used to garnish the garlic knots. Bethel adds olive oil and minced garlic to the concoction.

Almost done

Next, the social media user shows off a stainless steel bowl filled with the melted garlic butter. He says that there are other ingredients to be added, which he demonstrates on-screen. “Now, we add fresh parsley, oregano, and Parmesan cheese.”

The video then transitions to him using a gloved hand to stir together all of the ingredients in the bowl. “Give it a good mix and coat those garlic knots generously.” At this point in the clip, the knots have been fully baked. Bethel then dumps the bread balls into the bowl and begins covering them with the melted garlic butter.

Commenters who responded to his video thought that Bethel did a great job with his recipe. One former Domino’s employee said he did a way better job than employees at the chain do. “As someone who worked at dominos. You def made these better than we did.”

Which was a sentiment echoed by someone else on the application. “We don’t tie them like that at Domino’s lol.”

Another Instagram user said that they tried Bethel’s recipe, and their assessment of it was more than favorable. “Just made these I cried because they were so good. Note: I put mine in the oven for 9 minutes and they were crunchy outside, chewy inside and FRICKIN AMAZING.”

The Domino’s way?

Furthermore, one commenter who claimed they were a former Domino’s employee shared the way they made garlic bites. “I worked there and we literally just roll up balls of dough. Cook them in the oven for like 10 min on like 350-400f. Then covered them with garlic sauce and sometimes Parmesan. Idk if it’s 350-400 it’s just the company oven. I don’t remember. Bread bites should be darker and feel crunchy outside soft inside.”

Food blog Yummy Noises also posted its own Domino’s garlic bites copycat recipe. After extolling the offering from the chain, the blog’s writer shared how to make them at home. Moreover, they stated that the total time to make these little bites only takes around 30 minutes, which includes prep time.

Like Bethel, Yummy Noises says the recipe starts with pizza dough. Next, folks are going to melt 3 tablespoons of butter (not two whole sticks like the Instagram user.) Then, add in 1/2 tablespoon of garlic salt, followed by 2-3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Following that, add 1/4 teaspoon of dried parsley.

Unlike Bethel’s method, however, the aforementioned blog recommends putting out some marinara sauce. This way, folks can enjoy dipping the bites in some red sauce if they like.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s via TikTok comment and Bethel via Instagram direct message for further comment.

