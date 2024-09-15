‘Is that not part of their job?’: Dollarama shopper demands ‘rude’ workers to start bagging customer’s groceries

This woman said customer service is severely lacking in most places nowadays. Do you agree after her recent experience at Dollarama.

It used to be standard at most places that when you buy something—whether it be a t-shirt at a clothing store or a grocery haul for a family of four—the cashier bags it for you. It was an expected part of the customer service experience.

However, as companies have tried to increase profit by making more efficient and arguably less customer-centric systems, the shopping process has become arguably colder and labor-intensive for shoppers.

The most prominent example is the rise of self-checkout lanes, where you have to do everything, from scanning to bagging, yourself. Even if you do go to a register with a person, there’s no guarantee they’ll bag your items anymore. Some places even had a cashier and a dedicated bagger. But those days seem to be gone.

Shoppers beware

Well, this woman has something to say about that.

In a trending video with more than 60,000 views, shopper Angel (@ascendingangel6) called out the workers at her local Dollarama.

She explained that not only did the employees not pack her bags as she’d expected, but they also called over the next customer before she was even done packing.

Most people have been in that situation at a store, and it is mighty stressful to have another person hovering near you and have their items mixed with yours as you frantically pack your stuff.

“It just gets on my nerves. This is something that really irks me,” Angel said.

On top of that, it’s an accessibility issue.

“The thing that pissed me off even more is that they can see I have hand issues,” Angel shared.

♬ original sound – Angelt72 @ascendingangel6 Dollarama employees , please start packing our bags and stop calling people over when we’ve not even started to pack our own or finished packing them 🤬 #okotoksdollarama

According to her profile, Angel is a breast cancer survivor, and she has a rare autoimmune disease called Scleroderma. Scleroderma causes the skin and connective tissue to thicken, tighten, and harden, the Mayo Clinic explained. There is currently no known cure.

This condition can make grocery shopping and checkout difficult if Scleroderma has affected a person’s hands, making it hard for them to bend their fingers to pick things up.

Responding to backlash

While most people agreed with Angel’s take, some said that she was being a Karen.

“I am nothing even close to a Karen, and rarely do I ever complain,” Angel said.

“Karens” are usually outright rude to workers and spew their complaints on their faces. On the other hand, Angel complained privately on the internet in a rational tone.

“My point is that customer service is lacking in today’s world. Employees stand there. Most of them are not even conscious of what they’re doing; if you have a disability, if you have any physical things going on, they’re barely even paying attention to the world around them,” Angel said.

Angel’s video struck a chord with many people who agreed that bagging should be standard, especially at the grocery store.

“I hate this at the grocery store as well. I packing up $200 in food and they are scanning the next person’s food looking at me to hurry,” the top comment read.

“Really bothers me too. No counter space to put a bag either to pack. Argggg!!!! Sooo frustrating!” a person said.

“I just take my sweet time no muss, if they want me out they can bag it and that’s any store I’m in,” another wrote.

And this person had a clever workaround.

“I do not pay until I am finished packing … including grocery stores. Yes they try to get me to pay and I always say as soon as I’m finished thanks. people in line just look dumbfounded..don’t care,” they shared.

Angel declined to give an additional comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Dollarama via email for further comment.



