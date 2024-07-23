‘Those are diet Tostitos’: Dollarama customer mocks Tostitos after discovering completely empty chip bag for $3.25

A shopper managed to find a rare, calorie-free bag of Tostitos tortilla chips while shopping at Dollarama.

Natalie (@itsnatalieee33) garnered over 402,000 views on her TikTok video, in which she shows off the “diet” variant of Tostitos. Why are they such a great choice for folks who might be looking to consume less on a daily basis? The bag doesn’t have any chips inside of it.

“I’m at Dollarama in the chip section, and I found the best deal for chips. So this is a Tostitos Scoops. As you can see, there is so much in the bag,” she says sarcastically while holding up the inflated empty bag. Seems like something bypassed whatever part of the packaging process involved actually pouring the chips into the bag.

“Not even opened—only $3.25. I say if you’re looking for a bag of air, this is the place to go,” she quips before flipping the camera orientation back on her face. “Run, don’t walk,” she says into the camera as the video closes out.

Many chip customers have been disappointed lately

This isn’t the first time someone has noticed a bag of chips was completely empty. The Daily Dot has previously written about a Subway employee who demonstrated that an unopened bag of Lay’s had no chips in it.

Then, there was this Amazon customer who purchased a box of single-serve chip bags that only contained a few crumbs.

However, Natalie’s product is a bit different from the offerings in the aforementioned stories. The Tostitos bag has a large see-through portion that allows customers to see inside, so it’s not like it would leave them unpleasantly surprised upon opening.

The video confused one commenter who seemingly understood there was an issue in the manufacturing process but not why a worker would place an empty bag out for customers to purchase. “OMG why would an employee put that [out] lmao!” they questioned.

Another quipped, “Those are diet Tostitos. You just open and inhale the smell.”

In fact, there were a lot of people who had jokes on hand for Natalie’s bargain find of the day. “Thrift shops would have that for $4.25,” one viewer wrote.

Someone else had the same idea, writing, “goodwill would sell it for $17.”

Meanwhile, another person took a stab at a demographic of health-obsessed parents. “Almond mom Tostitos,” they joked.

One viewer said they’d try to purchase it and see if anyone at the register realized the bag was empty. “I’d take it up to cash and see if they noticed,” they said.

Someone else thought buying the bag could’ve resulted in a bigger chip payout if Natalie played customer complaint cards right. “I woulda bought it to complain to frito lays just to get a free case of chips,” they wrote. “3.25 investment sounds great.”

The Daily Dot emailed Frito Lay and Dollarama, and Instagram direct messaged Natalie for more information.

