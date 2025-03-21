‘It’s getting bad…’: Dollar Tree worker shows what’s to come at stores

In recent months, consumers across the country have been grappling with steep price hikes at their local grocery stores and shops. For many, it feels as though that once hefty paycheck no longer stretches as far as it did.

Featured Video

And now… even some of the nation’s “cheapest,” stores are being affected.

“At what point do they stop calling it Dollar Tree?” shoppers ask.

Established in 1986, Dollar Tree has slowly started losing its bargain-loving shoppers. And in a viral video, one man (@takingthrone7699) shows what appear to be another round of looming price hikes he says will hit at the end of the month.

Advertisement

“You know it’s getting bad when $1.50 is coming to the Dollar Tree,” the creator says.

In 5 short seconds, the clip shows a hand as it flips through the new store labels for different items. With all goods being listed at $1.50 each, the products range from prayer candles and 25-ounce ocean spray, to even foil wraps and cooking pans.

It’s got more than 600,000 views.

Is Dollar Tree raising prices nationwide?

According to @Takingthrone7699’s video, this Dollar Tree is raising prices even higher to at least $1.50 on products that were originally intended to be a dollar or less.

Advertisement

“And this is exactly how all 99 Cents Stores closed,” viewers exclaim.

With many viewers speculating that this can only mean the worst for the chain, others pointed out some of the smaller details in the video.

“$1.50… but I [see] that $1.75,” one viewer said, receiving 2,423 likes.

And they weren’t the only ones to take notice. Posted yesterday, another Dollar Tree consumer turned to their platform to share their recent store discoveries as well. This time receiving 770,100 views and 40,500 likes, Libby (@simplylibby30) also shared a series of similar price increases in-line to allegedly begin on March 27.

Advertisement

Libby’s viral TikTok also shares new shelf item labels with the price set at $1.75 per item. Another image even showed the labe for helium balloons ranging from $1.50 all the way to $5 each.

“Dollar tree strikes again raising prices on select products,” the video states.

What are shoppers saying?

Now this isn’t the first the Daily Dot has heard about the Dollar Tree raising its prices. After the labor pressures and supply chain issues of 2020 in relation to Covid-19, the store had initially brought-up prices just to stay afloat. This time there seems to be a larger uproar.

Advertisement

“$1.25 was already pushing it, anything higher than that will just have to be a trip to Walmart or Target, no longer worth it,” one shopper exclaimed.

“That’s it for me. I understood $1.25 but this is just pure greed,” others add.

From Reddit Threads to even Facebook pages dedicated to the chain’s rise in prices, it is apparent many are upset with the change.

“If they’re raising prices again, they need to change the name,” one Facebook user shared.

Advertisement

As consumers share their confusions and frustrations, many are starting to think it may be time to just switch to Walmart for good. But even though shoppers are starting to see Walmart as the future frontier of bargain shopping, many still don’t understand Dollar Tree’s price rises in the first place.

Why are Dollar Tree prices rising?

According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), consumer prices have risen by nearly 3% over the past year, with food prices seeing a 2.6% as well. And with the looming tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on goods from a number of countries, it’s predicted that these costs may continue to rise. As retailers continue to determine their impact, fluctuating prices on items such as dairy, fruit, sugars, and even nonalcoholic beverages can be expected.

But for Dollar Tree, these tariffs aren’t the only reason the store may be raising prices. Alongside the grocery inflation, the parent company of announced that the chain lost $1.7 billion in its 2024 fourth quarter.

Advertisement

With its sharp downfall, the conglomerate explained how several of its stores will be closed over the next several years.

Of course, the general inflation of the economy can once again be a pivotal factor in the soon-to-be expected cost increases, as well. However, due to the series of unfortunate events for the parent company, it seems to not be the sole reason.

The Daily Dot reached out to (@takingthrone7699) via TikTok comments and Libby (@simplylibby30) via TikTok direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Dollar Tree for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.