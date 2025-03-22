‘They became the very thing they set out to destroy’: Woman goes to Dollar Tree to shop. Then she runs into unexpected, new technology

Discount store Dollar Tree prices used to remain under $1. However, one customer discovered an alarming sign that price increases are coming.

In a video with over 92,000 views, TikToker Ms. Babyhands (@ms.babyhands) walks down an aisle at Dollar Tree.

“I found something really scary,” she says. She flips the camera around to show a price scanner. “What is that? At the dollar store?”

The caption reads, “These are dark times.”

Are prices increasing at Dollar Tree?

Dollar Tree first raised its prices from a buck to $1.25 in 2021 after economic strains from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent economic pressure from tariffs has quickly driven the cost of popular products higher.

The Daily Dot recently reported that Dollar Tree shoppers are complaining of prices above $1.50—with balloons reaching $5. But in the comments, some say they’ve seen even more shocking prices.

“The fact that they’re slipping in 10-dollar items now. We didn’t even get much time with Dollar Tree being five below in disguise,” one says.

“$5-$10 used to be distinct small sections and now they’re SLIPPING IT INTO GENERAL MERCHANDISE!!” another exclaims.

“Prices will be going up to $10 the store near me already has items for $7,” a third adds.

“I saw something for $10 at the dollar tree the other day. It genuinely made me so mad!” a fourth writes.

Shoppers react to the price scanner

In the comments, Dollar Tree shoppers express their concern for what the addition of the price scanners could imply. Many worry that the device, which allows shoppers to check the price of an item before heading to check out, means items will get even pricier.

“This was literally my reaction when I saw it the other day,” one writes.

“It’s actually crazy how Dollar Tree has a ton of locations spread out everywhere so people in rural areas often have to go there, and now their pricing are going up, so it’s not even a good option,” another says.

“Nope, if the entire foundation of the business is everything’s $1, they should not be allowed to raise prices. At this point, the name of the store is false advertising,” a third laments.

However, others point out that some states—such as Massachusetts—require price scanners in certain stores. Plus, EBT users may be able to use the scanner to see if they can use their benefits on an item.

The Daily Dot contacted Ms. Babyhands and Dollar Tree for further comment.



