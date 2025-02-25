‘I think I’ve seen that at Whole Foods’: Dollar Tree shopper discovers frozen shrimp for $1.25. But are they a popular brand in disguise?

As a discount store, you probably wouldn’t expect to see seafood at Dollar Tree. However, TikToker Natalie Justine (@natalie.justinee) went viral after discovering Sea Best shrimp in the store.

In the short video, which has amassed 627,700 views, she zoomed in on the shrimp behind $1.25 labels. Via on-screen text, she asked, “When did Dollar Tree get shrimp? For $1.25 too. Anyone tried it?”

How much did it cost?

In the comments, there was a lot of confusion over the actual price of the seafood. Several claimed that the item was actually $5.

“They only a $1.25 when they about to get a new shipment in but regular price is $5,” one claimed.

“They were 5$ , they are being discontinued so they are 1.25 now,” another alleged.

One commenter claimed they paid even more for the item, adding, “Bruhhh I didn’t know they was $1. I’m always paying $10 bucks for em.”

Other commenters said that the item was actually $5 at other Dollar Tree branches. As one Dollar Tree customer pointed out: “Different dollar stores dont have them on special, they ate 5 bucks for the bag. I went to dollar store around and they were 1.25! look for the store that has them at 1.25.”

Justine didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Where else is it sold?

Commenters also alleged that they saw or purchased the item in Arby’s, Ralph’s, Whole Foods, and Kroger. In some of these locations, the item costs up to $6, according to commenters.

So, what gives? Although Daily Dot was unable to confirm these theories, a further commenter, who claims to be a butcher, said that the shrimp “actually look[s] like a peeled-off brand,” which would explain why it is was being found in so many different stores at different prices.

While the Sea Best website does not provide evidence of this, the brand says that it “represents a complete line of quality frozen seafood that appeals to all levels of seafood lover.”

Speaking of shrimp, TikTok Sherika Nicole (@the_sherika_nicole) recently went viral after being disappointed by Zaxby’s $3 shrimp special, which only filled a corner of the box. “I paid $3 for these little bitty things?” she asked, “I want a refund.”



Dollar Tree didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form. Nor did Sea Best, who were contacted via email.

