‘She’s going to pocket that cash’: Dollar Tree shopper says customer in front of her shorted cashier. Then the cashier adds their bill to hers

This Dollar Tree influencer traveled to their happy place, Dollar Tree, of course, only to be faced with a lesson about standing up for yourself and spending $7.90 more than they wanted.

Dollar Tree drama

Bargain shopper @YourTikTokSister needed some retail therapy. She drove to a Dollar Tree, which was a bit further away because the store near her didn’t get a truck delivery that week. However, she says that this experience wasn’t even close to therapy. She shares how she went to buy five boxes of shower vapor tabs.

While checking out, the TikToker says she made small talk with the person next to her who was buying several canning jars.

“Him and I just made a brief small conversation, that was it, it was pleasant enough nothing wrong with it,” she shares. According to her, the man’s total was $7.90. He paid the cashier in cash, which she claims was seven dollar bills and some change. He then walked out. The TikToker says tt’s only then that the cashier realized he only gave her 20 cents.

“This is where I’m so confused…she tells me, ‘Is it OK if I just add his stuff on to yours?’” the TikToker recounts. “Lord please, Lord help me, I’m so confused.”

What seems out of sheer shock, the TikToker says she didn’t say anything. The cashier rang up her items on the same transaction as the man who was in front of her. However, the TikToker says the cashier did not give her the cash. So she ended up paying for the man’s items as well, leaving her with a total of $14.43 instead of $6.25 for her shower tabs.

“Why did I not say something? I guess like paying it forward,” she adds.

Viewers blame the cashier

Viewers in the comments weigh in on their theories about what went down in Dollar Tree.

“No no nooooo. I would get a manager. she’s going to pocket that cash!” one comment reads. Many agreed this was the case.

“What? That’s ridiculous. Sounds like the cashier was scamming you!” another user wrote.

“So she kept the 7.20 that she DID get??” another said.

@yourtiktoksister showed her receipt’s total including the man’s item and theirs and a total charge of $7.90 more. Perhaps the cashier input $7.90 cash into the system and the rest on tiktocksister’s card. The TikToker has not mentioned that they checked the receipt for this option.

The video has 863 comments and 44,600 views as of Saturday.

Other weird things at Dollar Tree

The Daily Dot has previously reported on strange things happening at Dollar Tree. For example, in one instance there were no employees to check customers out. Customers are seen in a viral video checking each other out at the register.

Advertisement



There are also TikTokers sharing how Dollar Tree has brand-name items in disguise. For example, this shopper explains how these plastic cups are actually brand-name. This other shopper found Stila lip gloss disguised in packing that just said “lip gloss”.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree for comment via email and to the TikToker via email and TikTok message.



