String of Dollar General stores in Iowa see spike in unauthorized charges: “Keep your eyes open when swiping your cards”

If you’ve swiped your card at a Dollar General in northwest Iowa recently, you might want to check your account.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, card skimmers were found at two Dollar General locations. One was found in George, and another was just 15 minutes away in Rock Rapids.

The sheriff’s office is now urging customers to keep an eye out for any suspicious transactions.

How were the skimmers found?

The investigation started when employees at the George location spotted something off with their card reader and called the police.

Officers showed up and confirmed their suspicions: someone had installed a card skimmer, a device that secretly steals debit or credit card info when you use a terminal.

Later that same day, staff at the Rock Rapids location noticed something similar. Police were called again, and another skimming device was found.

Now, law enforcement is reviewing security footage and trying to figure out who installed the devices, when it happened, and how many customers may be affected.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

In the meantime, anyone who used a card at either store has been strongly encouraged to check their bank accounts and report any unauthorized charges right away.

Locals are calling for answers

Under a Facebook post by KTIV News 4, commenters expressed their frustration—and suspicion.

“And every store has cameras at the registers to watch for theft, but no one can tell who did this?” one person asked.

Another warned others to be more cautious. “Keep your eyes open when swiping your cards,” they wrote.

Someone else claimed they may have already been affected. “They should check the one in Riverside,” they wrote. “I used it there, and 2 days later had fraud on my card.”

