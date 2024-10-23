‘I just got a message from my doctor’: Woman issues warning about ashwagandha. She was about to take it

TikTok user Chimene (@whoischimene) recently went viral after warning viewers about a possible side effect of ashwagandha supplements.

In a video that has since accrued over 8.4 million views, Chimene addresses her female viewers specifically.

“If you’re taking ashwagandha or thinking about taking ashwagandha, I just got a message from my doctor because I was interested in taking it,” Chimene begins.

The TikToker then says she decided against the supplement, since “it affects your hormones.”

“Ladies,” Chimene advises. “If you are on hormonal birth control, it can affect the effectiveness of your birth control.”

To wrap up her PSA, Chimene points out the potential consequences of birth control failure.

“Mental health is important but also not getting pregnant is important,” the TikToker concludes. “Looking out for you.”

What is ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb traditionally used in South Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Africa for hundreds of years.

Its uses include reducing stress and anxiety, improving athletic performance, and supporting heart health, writes Medical News Today. Some studies are also exploring its potential to protect against neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

However, the site also notes that more research is needed to fully understand how ashwagandha works in the human body. Although small studies have been conducted, they vary in dosage and preparation methods, making it difficult to draw definite conclusions.

But it’s become Westernized. For instance, it’ll soon be sold in more than 760 Krogers nationwide.

Can ashwagandha interfere with hormonal birth control?

According to a medically reviewed article by GoodRx, taking ashwagandha and birth control together is “likely safe.”

“Information is limited, but studies haven’t found ashwagandha to interfere with the metabolism of birth control pills,” GoodRx writes.

Even so, the article notes potential side effects like vomiting and diarrhea, which could interfere with the absorption of birth control pills, potentially reducing their effectiveness.

It’s important to note, however, that this information does not replace professional medical advice. It’s advisable to always consult a doctor before taking any new supplements.

Viewers are thankful for the PSA

In the comments, some viewers were grateful for the information, while others praised the medicinal plant. A few also joked about their “ashwagandha babies.”

“No way I just bought it today and was about to take it,” exclaimed one user. “GIRLLLLLL I’m researching asap.”

“I’m taking ashwagandha and I’m not ot BC at all, but it regulates my nervous system, gets me better sleep, and helps with PCOS,” shared another. “Love love love.”

“My ashwaganda baby is 5 months old. Be careful!!!” warned a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chimene via TikTok and Instagram messaging.

