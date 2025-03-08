‘That type of genius is wifey material 100%’: Woman’s headlight goes out. Then she uses this creative method to get around it

Human beings have an endless capacity for creatively finding solutions to problems. Oftentimes, however, these fixes aren’t exactly elegant. And there’s a litany of these “jerry-rigged” examples when it comes to cars on the internet. Like this driver who placed a home window air conditioning unit inside of their truck.

Shelby Castro (@shelbylove16) spotted a rigged setup of her own. She documented the find in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 11.1 million views. And although many praised the resourcefulness, it might not exactly be legal.

Switch solution?

The video begins with Castro standing in front of a parked sedan. There is visible damage to the front driver’s side headlight area. As she brings the camera lens closer to the affected area, strips of electrical tape is shown. The adhesive is affixed to the car, and holding in place a series of light switches.

Castro says, “look at this girl’s lights.” Following this, she turns the light switches up. With each flick, the panels attached to the light switches begin to glow. A total of three of these battery-operated standalone lights are taped to the front of the vehicle. Providing an impromptu, jerry-rigged solution to a broken headlight.

“Heeeeyyy,” Castro sings towards the end of the clip, a cheeky acknowledgment of the Macgyvered, quasi-headlight-fix.

Furthermore, she added in a caption “I mean it works.”

Viewers praise the driver

One person quipped in response, “ok women in stem.”

Someone else also poked fun at the slapdash, tri-lamp. “The ‘I don’t need a man’ starter pack,” they wrote.

Additionally, another made a similar remark. “She’s an independent woman, with a car, making it work,” they said.

This TikToker also found humor in the haphazard light job. “She called the wrong AAA for roadside assistance,” they commented.

However, some seemed to be impressed with the driver’s ingenuity. “That type of genius is wifey material 100%,” one wrote.

Moreover, another commented that this type of temporary fix is good enough to stave off law enforcement: “Whatever it takes not to get pulled over there.”

Also, there was at least one TikTok user who expressed worry about the lifespan of the lights. “You ain’t have to turn on all 3 stop wasting her batteries,” they said.

One headlight

Indeed, it appears that the owner of the vehicle understood the legalities pertaining to headlights. Being on the road with a single front lamp isn’t a position any driver would want to find themselves in. That’s because in addition to being highly dangerous, it’s illegal in all 50 states.

Although, different states carry different penalties associated with this infraction. For instance, in the state of New Jersey, being caught driving with a singular headlight carries a fine of $55. Furthermore, law enforcement can issue points and attach other violations to the non-functional headlight.

In comparison, the state of California carries a much heftier fine. Drivers can expect to pay “at least $238” according to this law firm. Additionally, states carry different legalities when it comes to headlights. You can be slapped with a fine if you fail to dim your high beams for oncoming traffic in an adjacent, opposing lane.

Different types of bulbs, and lumens strength can also result in a fine. I.e., if your headlights are too dim for other drivers to see at night. Meanwhile if they’re too strong, law enforcement can hit you with a ticket for blinding other commuters.

Unsafe?

While the car’s improvised headlight fix may provide enough illumination to imitate a car headlight, it may not be legal. That’s because there are specific regulations motor vehicles have to adhere to in order to be allowed on the road. If a police officer were to spot the switches, they may rule that the headlamp isn’t street legal.

Which means that the car’s owner can still be hit with a ticket. Especially if the three battery operated standalone light switches don’t cast a far and wide enough light. Failure to sufficiently light up enough of the pavement could result in an unsafe driving citation. Also, the fix may not be bright enough for other cars to see, which could make the vehicle a road hazard.

In a pinch, however, it may help the driver enough to avoid catching the attention of an officer passing by.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Castro via TikTok comment for further information.

