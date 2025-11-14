“Vile” and “disturbing”: Former Disney Channel star eviscerated over AI app that revives the dead

Former Disney Channel star Calum Worthy is getting dragged to hell and back after posting an advertisement for one of the more disturbing uses of AI we’ve seen so far.

On Nov. 11, 2025, Worthy posted a nearly 2-minute video in which a pregnant woman video chats with her “mom” and receives advice about calming the fetus. It fast forwards several times, showing “mom” telling the baby a bedtime story, chatting with her school-aged grandson about a crush, and finally advising him on his own wife’s pregnancy.

“You would have loved this moment,” the adult grandson (portrayed by Worthy himself) says, to which the figure on the screen replies, “You can call anytime.”

The video then cuts back to an earlier time, which shows the woman recording her mother for 3 minutes to input her likeness into the AI app. This has all been one big advertisement for: 2wai.

“What if the loved ones we’ve lost could be part of our future?” Worthy captioned his post.

What if the loved ones we’ve lost could be part of our future? pic.twitter.com/oFBGekVo1R — Calum Worthy (@CalumWorthy) November 11, 2025

2wai: An AI-fueled grief fantasy

The whole thing is clearly designed to be emotionally manipulative. That’s not exactly new for commercials or video content of any kind. But the crux of this manipulation being successful relies on people believing that AI putting on the skin of their dead relatives is the same as having them present for the important moments in their lives.

Most people know better—at least, for now.

But we’re living in a world where AI is rapidly expanding to every corner of our lives, whether we want it to or not. AI-induced psychosis has become a real concern. Some people are struggling to discern AI-generated images and videos from the real deal.

Others don’t care, even when the former are allegedly depicting a factual event. The younger generations are becoming reliant on AI for even basic tasks and communication.

In short, despite how disturbing something like 2wai may look to many of us now, the constant normalization of stuff like this—by people like Worthy, who have platforms and influence—could very well lead to a grim future where “connections” with artificial intelligence are prioritized above other humans.

The backlash intensifies

For now, though, people are calling Worthy out for pushing this junk. In addition to simply posting the video, his X bio now states that he’s the “co-founder” of the app and that anyone who snags the beta version from the Apple App Store can even speak to the AI version of him.

And no, folks are not being chill about any of this.

“This is one of the most vile things I’ve seen in my life,” wrote Alex Hirsch, creator of Gravity Falls.

“This looks like the most disturbing episode of Black Mirror to date,” @3YearLetterman chimed in. “Can’t wait!”

This was LITERALLY a Black Mirror episode, like, I hate when people say that but it is quite specifically season 2 episode 1. https://t.co/vL6YkzM7kc — Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) November 13, 2025

“This was LITERALLY a Black Mirror episode, like, I hate when people say that but it is quite specifically season 2 episode 1.”

there’s a whole video game on why this is a bad idea https://t.co/r8UzGxdyDT pic.twitter.com/CwdJaxRQja — DAMSEL (@damsel_deere) November 13, 2025

“there’s a whole video game on why this is a bad idea”

a former Disney Channel star creating the most evil thing I’ve ever seen in my life wasn’t really what I was expecting https://t.co/pTfmroZbY9 — not a panthers fan (@BrosephSZN) November 13, 2025

“a former Disney Channel star creating the most evil thing I’ve ever seen in my life wasn’t really what I was expecting”

the concept of dez from austin & ally trying to become a digital necromancer with perhaps the most evil A.I. slop conceived to date https://t.co/S3OO3eJ1qe pic.twitter.com/vIAaE8JOQi — brainrot (@chaipters) November 13, 2025

“the concept of dez from austin & ally trying to become a digital necromancer with perhaps the most evil A.I. slop conceived to date”

Grandma has some products she could recommend to you on the ad supported free plan. — atomirex (@atomirex) November 13, 2025

“Grandma has some products she could recommend to you on the ad supported free plan.”

This is one of the most dystopian things I’ve ever seen. Great job everyone. Super healthy to never have to grieve, just keep staring deeper into our phones. https://t.co/r1rVF41ed0 — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) November 14, 2025

“This is one of the most dystopian things I’ve ever seen. Great job everyone. Super healthy to never have to grieve, just keep staring deeper into our phones.”

I’m getting very concerned that we share a world with people who think this is a good idea and people who might become so detached from reality that they believe a trained AI algorithm is their deceased loved one. https://t.co/jKTHpX8BhF — Eric Bourdages (@EZE3D) November 13, 2025

“I’m getting very concerned that we share a world with people who think this is a good idea and people who might become so detached from reality that they believe a trained AI algorithm is their deceased loved one.”

