“The time to take a stand is now”: How “Disney adults” speaking out and canceling trips made an impact on ABC’s decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel

Several prominent Disney content creators on TikTok are publicly stepping away from creating Disney-related content, citing concerns over the company’s recent decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel over comments made about Charlie Kirk’s death.

At the time of publishing, ABC has announced Jimmy Kimmel’s return to air; however, Sinclair has not yet agreed to air the episodes.

Disney creators speak out

The wave of pushback from Disney creators highlights a growing tension between content creators and corporations when political and social issues intersect.

Many are questioning where the line is drawn between brand promotion and personal ethics, and these recent departures suggest that some creators are unwilling to compromise their principles for continued collaboration with Disney.

@dolewhipafterdark explained in a TikTok post that while he and his wife recently celebrated an anniversary at Disney and have another trip planned, he feels he cannot support the company right now.

“With the choices that Disney has made lately, like giving into political pressure and suspending Jimmy Kimmel, I just can’t support them right now, and I’m gonna stop making Disney TikToks,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of free speech and the responsibility of showing support through one’s time, money, and energy.

“Maybe someday I’ll come back to it, but that really just depends on the choices that Disney makes moving forward,” he added.

Similarly, Terry (@magicallyterry) announced that they canceled their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions. Terry, who identifies as a “loud and proud Disney adult,” framed the decision as a matter of principle.

“If I have to choose between history and knowledge and standing up for what is right and a corporation that I happen to like, history is gonna win every time,” they said, citing what they described as a “long line of red flags” and Disney capitulating to the current administration.

Disney creators get political

Another creator, Stephanie Elizabeth (@stephanielizabeth08), took a firm stance against what she described as authoritarianism and fascism. She argued that Disney has a responsibility to defend free speech but has instead chosen “to bend their knee to agree and comply with what the government and current administration was asking.”

She framed her decision to step back from Disney content as a moral choice, stating, “We cannot allow companies to benefit from our creativity, from our own work while they stand behind governments that strip away our rights, that attack our communities, and uphold authoritarianism.”

Stephanie emphasized the broader role of content creators.

“Silence is not neutrality. Silence is complicity. The time to take a stand is now.”

She acknowledged the personal difficulty of stepping back from Disney content but maintained that her values take precedence.

“My morals and my values have always come first, and I’ve always been outspoken and spoken up about everything going on,” she said.

Why Disney creators are speaking out now

This wave of creator pushback comes in the wake of Disney’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel after jokes about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s death, BBC reported.

The company said the remarks were “ill-timed and thus insensitive,” but the move followed threats from the Trump-appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission to revoke ABC’s broadcast license, as well as pressure from major station groups Sinclair and Nexstar.

President Trump praised the suspension, while critics ranging from Hollywood stars to the ACLU condemned it as censorship. It was recently announced that Kimmel would return to the air on Tuesday.

The controversy has fueled calls for boycotts against Disney+, Hulu, and ABC, putting more pressure on Disney as it reinstates Kimmel amid a nationwide debate.

Many creators feel the move reflects a broader trend of corporations aligning with government directives, raising concerns about free speech and corporate responsibility.

For Disney content creators, the timing is especially significant because their work often promotes the company for free through park reviews, food videos, and merchandise showcases.

Stepping back from creating Disney content is both a symbolic and financial gesture, signaling that their support depends on the company’s alignment with their values.

“Better to give up Disney than our First Amendment,” a top comment read.

“Thank you for your sacrifice. I know it’s hard. I have a couple of friends who are also super fans of Disney, but they realize Disney is fantasy and Tyranny is real,” a person said.

“If the top-earning Disney creators even just said SOMETHING in unison, I feel like it could do so much. They don’t even have to stop making content, but if they all agreed collectively to say something,” another pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dolewhipafterdark and Terry for comment via TikTok direct message and to Stephanie via email.

