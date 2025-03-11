‘No. It’s gone too far. TOO FAR’: Woman shops for rotisserie chicken at the grocery store. Then she notices a peculiar new flavor

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon recently highlighted his disdain for “Franken-food.” A.K.A., when food manufacturers will take popular food items and then offer insane variants of them. His ire was directed towards Reese’s “stuff your cup.” Dillon maligned people who pack things into their chocolate like bacon and potato chips.

Furthermore, it seems like there are others who also share Dillon’s ire for unholy sustenance amalgamations. A TikToker who posts under the handle @dr.pepper.lover.2 recorded herself walking in a grocery store in a grocery store coming upon a rotisserie chicken.

As the 9-second video progresses, the flavor gives her pause. She found the seasoning so bizarre it prompted her to highlight it in a viral TikTok that’s accrued 28,000 views.

Dill chicken

After picking up the plastic bin containing the rotisserie chicken, Dr. Pepper Lover can be heard saying, “what the [expletive].” She focuses on the cooked bird’s labeling, which indicates that it packs a “dill pickle” flavor.

“It’s crazy,” she says, turning the chicken around on camera before setting it back down. “Dill pickle ain’t that good now.”

However, it seems there were several viewers who begged to differ. Like this one TikToker who penned in response, “guess I’m in the minority but I want this so bad.”

Whereas another wrote, “yeahhh imma need that.”

Someone else replied, “ya know what? Hell yea!”

“Omg I need it,” another wrote.

Agreement

But there were those who seemed to think the marriage of dill pickle and rotisserie chicken was indeed an abomination, like this TikTok user who wrote, “No. It’s gone too far. TOO FAR.”

And another person on the app said combining pickle juice and chicken isn’t all that uncommon. In fact, according to them, it’s a standardized practice by a massive fast food chain that specializes in selling poultry products.

Furthermore, they added that they, too, marinate their chicken in the vegetable brine. “Fun fact, Chick-fil-A uses pickle juice, or atleast flavors of pickle juice. I marinate my chicken in pickle juice overnight before adding batter for frying, it’s delicious!”

Additionally, Eating on a Dime published a piece that supports this marinating method as well. According to the outlet, doing so leaves “each bite of pickle brine chicken juicy and delicious.” This makes sense, given that brine contains salt. Furthermore, depending on the type of pickles, it can contain other seasonings. Like marinating a turkey for a significant amount of time before cooking, the chicken soaks the brine up.

The way the salt and other added spices are soaked up into the chicken results in a more tender texture. Moreover, the outlet says that this method is a great way to efficiently use leftover pickle juice. Plus, if you already have jars of leftover brine available, just place your chicken tenders in the jar. Next, you can leave them in the fridge overnight to then prepare your chicken the following day.

Rotisserie chickens to “avoid”

According to Chef Standards, there are some store-bought birds consumers may want to steer clear of—and it’s not because they’re seasoned with flavor profiles patrons may find bizarre. For Walmart, the website contends, it’s actually the opposite. That’s because Chef Standards contends the popular retail chain’s offering is a “bland” product.

Conversely, the outlet writes that Target’s offering is “over-salted,” which may put off some diners. Jewel-Osco’s rotisserie, according to the site, is “rubbery”—not exactly the kind of texture most folks would enjoy.

In the same write-up, the author also didn’t spare Costco’s wide-selling rotisserie chicken option. According to them, it’s way too greasy for enjoyable consumption. Sam’s Club, they contend, serves up “underwhelming” rotisserie chickens. Whereas they found Kroger’s chickens were “inconsistent” when it came to flavor profiles.

Mariano’s shoppers were also warned to stay away from its “oversized and overcooked” birds. Furthermore, Aldi’s rotisserie offerings were deemed “questionable” and H-E-B’s were said to be “overload[ed]” with “spice.”

Publix wasn’t left out of the criticism, either. Chef Standards called it a “disappointing” and dry affair.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dr.pepper.lover.2 via TikTok comment for further information.

