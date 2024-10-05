‘All because we did a diaper keg’: Mom says she just purchased her first box of Kirkland diapers since her nearly 2-year-old daughter was born

If you’re a parent-to-be, you might want to consider throwing a diaper keg party for your friends and family.

TikTok user Kaleigh (@justkaleee) recently posted a video sharing that she had just bought a box of diapers. What’s special about this? It’s the first time she’s had to do so since her daughter was born almost two years ago.

“It is the first box of diapers I have had to buy since my daughter was born last January,” Kaleigh begins. “All because we did a [diaper] keg.”

The TikToker clarifies that she means January 2023, adding that her daughter is now 20 months old. “We have saved so much money because of this diaper keg,” she says.

Additionally, Kaleigh says she organized a diaper raffle at her baby shower as well, advising, “You should do it because why not? It’s extra diapers.”

“So if you’re looking for a reason to do a diaper keg, this is your reason,” she concludes. “Have a good night.”



The TikTok video has garnered over 519,200 views at the time of writing.

What are diaper kegs and diaper raffles?

Diaper kegs and diaper raffles are popular baby shower or pre-baby celebration activities that help new parents stock up on diapers while involving friends and family.

A recent post from a diaper brand’s blog states diaper kegs are often a more casual, male-friendly version of a traditional baby shower, sometimes called a “Dadchelor Party.”

At a diaper keg, guests are treated to a party with a keg of beer in exchange for bringing a pack of diapers.

A diaper raffle, on the other hand, is a game where baby shower guests can win prizes by bringing diapers, writes Babylist.com.

For each pack they bring, guests are given a raffle ticket. Then, as the event progresses, one or more winners are drawn from the tickets, and they are awarded a prize.

Viewers are split about the effectiveness

In the comments section, some viewers say they had a similar experience to Kaleigh, while others said their party was underwhelming.

“I did a raffle and 2 people brought them,” shared one user. “It was an awkward raffle since I had two prizes.”

“I did a diaper raffle and only 4 people brought diapers,” recounted another.

“We called ours a preggers keggers!” shared another. “Didn’t have to buy diapers for an easy 8+ months was the best idea ever and one of the few times I’ve blacked out,” said a third, adding a crying laughing emoji at the end.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaleigh (@justkaleee) via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

