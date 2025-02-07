‘We’ve been hit!’: Woman awaits her $300 order from online shop. Then she gets a $115 bill from DHL

A CSB shopper spends $300 at the online boutique only to be hit with a $115 “duty fee” from DHL.

In a TikTok with over 673,000 views, content creator Mellymel (@zmellymel) shares the shocking message she received from DHL about her package from the Australia-based online store, Crop Shop Boutique (CSB).

“I’m calling on all shopping girlies, we’ve been hit!” Mellymel says to begin the video.

DHL allegedly charges $115 duty fee

Mellymel explains that she purchased an order from CSB for over $300 and then received and email from DHL telling her she’d need to pay $115.91 to accept the package.

In the video, Mellymel shares a screenshot of the email whose subject line reads, “Import Duty Payment Alert.”

According to the email, DHL will return the package to the shipper if she doesn’t pay the duty within five days of the arrival date.

“I’m sorry, but I cannot pay that,” Mellymel says as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users react to Mellymel’s email.

“Are we gonna have to start shopping at the mall again?” one user wrote.

“Is it even worth it at that point? Having to pay for half of the amount of the product in import fees,” a second viewer questioned.

“OK, this is going to do wonders for my shopping habits,” a third user quipped.

“The tariff is 10%? That would be $30 roughly. Girl, I think this is a scam?” said another viewer.

What are the new import duties?

Tariffs are back in the news following United States President Donald Trump’s authorization of new import duties on China, Mexico, and Canada on Feb 1. Those are three of the U.S.’s closest trading partners.

Trump quickly paused the 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for one month to work through negotiations.

The proposed duties could have adverse effects on the average American’s pocket, as companies are likely to pass along the import costs to consumers.

How will the tariffs affect the average American?

According to the Tax Foundation, a 10% tariff on goods from China plus a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods could result in a $800 tax increase per U.S. household in 2025.

If the tariffs go through, Americans can expect price increases on fresh produce like avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, bell peppers, and raspberries as well as construction materials, cars and gas prices. In fact, some analysts predict the tariffs would add an average $2,700 to the average car price in the U.S>.

Do tariffs benefit the U.S. economy?

Trump claims that the tariffs will protect American manufacturers by limiting foreign competition and will bring companies to U.S. soil. However, economists at the Peterson Institute for International Economics report that tariffs “have a poor record at creating [a] manufacturing renaissance” and that Trump’s 2018-2019 tariffs actually “harmed manufacturing employment.”

While Americans wait to see if the import duties on Canada and Mexico will happen and how the 10% tariff on Chinese goods will affect their pockets, users under Mellymel’s video troubleshoot how to avoid the extra charges.

“We have to shop locally now!!” one user in the comments put it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mellymel via email and DHL via email for more information.

