‘I thought I wasn’t drinking enough water’: Woman issues warning for people who use Depo Shot birth control

There seems to be a class action lawsuit against Depo Shot after a recent study revealed some troubling news. TikToker @marlenadeering1 shared a video showing their mixed feelings about the study after being a Depo Shot user.

The text overlay in the creator’s video reads, “Finding out the birth control i was on for 2 years (depo shot) is in a class action lawsuit right now for brain tumors but i can also file and receive money for being at risk and having consistent headaches since then.”

“Is the brain tumor worth the money guys?” she added in the caption.

What is Depo Shot?

Depo Shot, or Depo-Provera, is a contraceptive shot meant to be taken every three to four months to prevent pregnancy. Depo Shot contains progestin, a hormone that prevents ovulation, according to Planned Parenthood. To be more specific, Depo Shot contains medroxyprogesterone acetate. This is a synthetic version of the naturally occurring progesterone hormone.

What about the Depo Shot lawsuit?

It seems that medroxyprogesterone acetate is the root of the issue. According to a study published in the BMJ, Depo Shot might cause intracranial brain tumors. They conducted the study in France and collected data from 18,061 females who had surgery for a specific type of brain tumor. The results concluded that females who had used medroxyprogesterone acetate “for 12 or more months had a 5.6-fold higher risk of developing a brain tumor,” as reported in Forbes.

While the tumor potentially caused by the shot is benign, it can still be dangerous. Additionally, other side effects can include blurred vision, seizures, headaches, and numbness. Hence, why @marlenadeering1 mentioned their chronic headaches in the video.

The TikToker’s video has almost 10,000 comments and 10.7 million views as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are just as concerned as @marlenadeering1 is.

“Wait WHAT i have no tumor but headaches everyday….,” one commenter shared.

“Not to mention it made me gain almost 100lbs in 3 months when ive never gained like that. got off immediately,” another user wrote.

“Why is TikTok how I find this out,” says a different comment.

“Nooo this is the only contraception that’s worked for me! No periods, maintained my weight, helps endo symptoms but have noticed a huge increase in headaches lately and I never used to get them!” yet another shared.

“I was diagnosed with a brain disorder called IIH and I took depo provera for two years from the time I was 16 to 18,” one viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @marlenadeering1 for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Depo Vera via email.



