“Love a good redemption arc”: Demi Lovato returns to The Bigg Chill after viral 2021 frozen yogurt controversy

Singer Demi Lovato paid a visit to The Bigg Chill frozen yogurt shop years after accusing the shop of perpetuating “diet culture” in a viral video.

What happened with Demi Lovato at The Bigg Chill?

In 2021, the singer visited the Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt shop, only to call it out on social media after spotting its selection of sugar-free desserts.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better, please,” Lovato posted on Instagram. The singer had previously opened up about her struggle with disordered eating.

The Bigg Chill responded to her claims, writing, “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan, and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

The internet pushed back on Lovato for using her platform to call out a small business, turning the interaction into a long-standing meme. She later apologized for her comments towards The Bigg Chill, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Why did she return to the frozen yogurt shop?

In a post on TikTok, Lovato posed in front of The Bigg Chill’s sign, eating a frozen yogurt.

On-screen text read, “‘You look happier.’ Thanks, I finally got the yogurt that I wanted.”

In another video, she lip-synced to the audio of her calling out the frozen yogurt store in 2021.

“I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted,” the audio said. Lovato then happily ate a cup of fro-yo in The Bigg Chill.

While Lovato didn’t reveal whether the posts are part of a collaboration with the brand, viewers praised the singer for officially “squashing the beef.”

“Going back to the place where you had your biggest controversy is QUEEN BEHAVIOR,” one wrote.

“I love how she is able to laugh at herself now. She’s so real for that. The growth is insane,” another said.

“Gotta be in a good place to joke about something you previously struggled with…….. respect,” a third commenter added.

“This incident is where she lost me, but I love a good redemption arc,” another fan shared.

