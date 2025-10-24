Delta flight’s engine fails over the Atlantic—passengers “trauma bond” during emergency landing

A popular TikToker bonded with fellow Delta passengers after one of the engines went out on the flight, forcing an emergency landing. She later posted a series of TikTok videos explaining what happened and how terrified she was, as well as how the people around her helped her through the experience.

Featured Video

She ended up befriending some of them and having a good time in Iceland.

Delta flight engine failure over the Atlantic

This week, popular TikToker Lohanny (@lohannysant) started posting about a harrowing experience on a Delta flight and the uplifting aftermath. The first post appeared on Tuesday, showing her near tears in her seat with a Ring Pop.

Advertisement

@lohannysant Ive never been more scared in my entire life. I dont think ill ever fly on an airplane EVER AGAIN. ♬ original sound – Lohanny

“My plane is doing an emergency landing in Iceland and i just had the biggest panic attack of my life,” the caption reads. “Please comfort me in the comments.”

There’s a story behind that Ring Pop. In update posts, Lohanny explained that the left engine failed mid-flight, causing everyone’s screens to go dark and some passengers to panic. With no updates coming from the cockpit, the TikToker had to rely on the folks nearby to get through it.

“Shout out to the stranger who let me squeeze his arm the whole way through and helped me calm down,” she said. “Shout out to the other guy in front of me named Shane who lied to me, telling me he’d been through this before and that it’s normal. Shout out to me who did breathing exercises because I was panicking so hard.”

Advertisement

“And shout out to the woman behind me who gave me a Ring Pop. The Ring Pop really helped.”

#delta ♬ original sound – Lohanny @lohannysant This was the most insane thing ever. Everyone on this flight has become family and we all trauma bonded. Will be making the most of it while here in Iceland but wow. That was intense #update

Sometimes you’re surrounded by friends and don’t even know it.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the staff followed company guidelines during the incident and apologized for the inconvenience.

Advertisement

“As the safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance, our flight crew followed standard procedures and diverted to Keflavík International Airport after reporting an engine issue,” they stated. “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans.”

“We are all trauma-bonded bonded”

This story ended up being as heartwarming as it was frightening. Though the flight had to emergency land in Iceland before they could continue from Dublin to New York the next day, Lohanny enjoyed some extra vacation time with a group of new friends.

“Everyone on this flight has become family and we all trauma bonded,” Lohanny wrote.

Advertisement

Right after she landed, she posted an update showing some of the friendly strangers who helped her get through the fear.

“Reason number 664748338 on why I love strangers,” she said, “they will be there for you when you need it most.”

Later that day, she posted footage of herself and two new friends from the plane toasting shots in an Iceland bar.

Advertisement

“Life has a funny way to bring friends into your life,” she wrote.

Commenters were moved by the tale, widely agreeing that it’s the lowest moments in life that sometimes create the best of friends.

“Sometimes the worst situations bring us together for the best,” said @shannonl88. “It’s the human in us needing comfort.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lohannysant for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.