‘A Corvette could never be mistaken for a Buick Skylark’: Woman books Delta flight. Then she discovers an unusual glitch when she goes to pick a seat

Did this Delta Airlines passenger discover an unusual glitch when she attempted to pick a seat?

Most people don’t spend much time analyzing the seat map when booking a flight. They pick a seat, hope for extra legroom, and move on.

But TikTok user Sara (@bbqjalapeno) just pointed out something strange—an airline allegedly mislabeling its plane type.

In a video that has garnered over 697,800 views, Sara thoroughly explained how a plane got mistakenly labeled as an Airbus A330, when according to her, that’s impossible.

Delta passenger thinks she discovers ‘glitch’

“So I’m booking a flight. This plane is a narrow body, obviously, and has 49 rows,” Sara begins. “But over at the top, it says that this is an Airbus 330.”

She then explains why this specific plane layout doesn’t match what’s advertised.

According to Sara, an Airbus A330 is a wide-body aircraft, which means it should have three rows of seats instead of two. But the seat map she’s looking at only has two, which immediately rules it out.

“It can’t be an Airbus 320 either because an Airbus 320 cannot have 49 seats. It’s not that long,” she adds.

That leads her to Boeing. The 737 is too short, and the 747 is a double-decker wide-body plane, so those are out too.

So what plane is it?

Based on the seat map’s structure, Sara lands on one possibility—the Boeing 757.

“It has to be the Boeing 757, which is the longest narrow-body that Boeing makes,” she states. “Because if you move up to the 767, 777, Dreamliner—those are obviously all wide bodies.”

For aviation enthusiasts, this might be an interesting puzzle to solve. But for everyday travelers, it raises a bigger question—why does the airline’s booking system have the wrong plane listed?

Airbus A330 vs. Boeing 757

According to seat guides online, the Airbus A330 is a wide-body aircraft, typically featuring a seating configuration of 2-4-2 across its economy cabin, accommodating more passengers per row.

In contrast, the Boeing 757 is a narrow-body aircraft with a standard 3-3 seating arrangement in economy class. Sara notes that the seat map in question shows a narrow-body layout, which contradicts the wide-body design of an A330.

Sara also mentions the seat map displays 49 rows.

While configurations can vary among airlines, the Boeing 757-200 typically has around 44 to 45 rows in a mixed-class setup. The Airbus A330-300, on the other hand, usually features approximately 59 rows.

This suggests that the seat map doesn’t perfectly align with the typical configurations of either aircraft.

Do airlines mislabel plane types?

While it’s rare, airlines sometimes update their aircraft type after a flight is scheduled.

That can happen for a few reasons, like changes in passenger demand, maintenance issues, or unexpected aircraft availability. However, in those cases, passengers are usually notified.

However, this specific instance of possibly mislabeling a plane outright is less common. We’ve contacted Delta for more information.

Viewers are mostly entertained

In the comments, viewers were mostly impressed at Sara’s detailed aircraft knowledge. Others expressed concern about airlines potentially misleading customers.

“As a Delta flight attendant, I applaud you for this,” wrote one user.

“OK, wait do you think they are saying it’s Airbus intentionally so people book it because people don’t want to book flights on a Boeing?” wondered another. “Is this a conspiracy or do I need to touch grass?”

“‘Obviously everybody knows that…’” noted another. “Ma’am, no, I do not.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sara via TikTok messages and Delta via contact form.

