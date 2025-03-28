‘They won’t touch it’: Man goes to Lowe’s to buy a lawnmower. Then warns against Toro and John Deere

A man warns customers on the market for lawnmowers to think twice before buying them from a big store like Lowe’s.

A TikTok user by the name of Hammer (@hammer6605) recently posted his quick tip to the social media app.

“See all these mowers here at Lowe’s behind me,” Hammer says as he pans his camera to show a row of lawnmowers behind him. The man adds that the mowers are well-priced, which may seem like a good reason to buy one from the store.

But the TikToker points out the catch.

“If you buy a mower here at Lowe’s and you take it to a John Deer dealership or a Toro dealership, they won’t touch it if you bought it here from Lowe’s,” he says.

“So make sure you do your homework,” the man says before signing off.

Viewers are skeptical

While Hammer received 108,900 views on his post, his message was not exactly true. Several viewers pointed out that dealerships will work on mowers that were bought at Lowe’s. The only caveat is the mowers need to be under warranty.

“Just had my Toro bought at Lowe’s in for service at local toro dealership with zero problem,” one person claimed.

“Not true, warranty works at any JD dealership. We do all the time,” another said.

“Not true. Small independent dealers do all the warranty work. BUT, anything bought from a big box store is built to a price, and are generally junk,” someone else said, laying out both sides of the argument.

Some viewers said that the TikToker had a point. They argued that the mowers at Lowe’s were a generic version of the branded mowers he was referring to.

The TikToker also clarified that this was true in the comments section. He said that he was only talking about mowers made by smaller manufacturers who license the name and design of better-known brands.

“The Lowe’s mowers are MTD’s painted and badged to look like John Deere,” one commenter claimed. They were referring to Modern, Tool & Die, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker.”

“Maybe he should have said not [warrantied] by [John Deere]. Those so called [John Deere] mowers are not made by [John Deere] they just paid for the name and green color,” another said.

Will dealerships work on mowers bought at Lowe’s?

This reporter reached out to several independent dealerships in California to verify whether they would fix mowers purchased at Lowe’s. Every single one confirmed that they would if the machine was still under warranty.

However, they did specify that only repairs covered by the company’s warranty could be fixed. This means that only manufacturing defects would be covered. Any problems arising from maintenance issues would need to be paid by the customer.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message, to Lowe’s and John Deere via online contact form, and to Toro via email.

