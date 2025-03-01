‘I couldn’t eat a single meal’: Woman issues warning over Dawn Powerwash. She says you may want to think twice before using it in your dishwasher

You might want to be careful what you wash your dishes with. This professional cheerleader says Dawn Powerwash gave her this gastrointestinal condition.

Featured Video

‘I will never escape from this digestive disorder’

Rylie Shaw (@rylie_shaw) tells viewers that she had been struggling with stomach issues for months and that anything she would eat would make her bloated.

“Around January of last year, my family purchased this dish soap which is around the time that I started to feel these symptoms,” she says. “I lost in the course of a couple weeks almost 25 pounds. I couldn’t eat a single meal without feeling extremely bloated, chronic fatigue. I had a burning sensation behind my eyes.”

Advertisement

Shaw says she then went on several different diets and did tons of research until she finally landed on the probability that she has SIBO disease. According to Mayo Clinic, this is Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). SIBO typically occurs when the small intestine begins to house an overpopulation of bacteria. It often happens after surgery or disease. It results in a slow processing of food, leading to more food living in the small intestine and harboring an excess amount of bacteria as a result.

However, Dawn Powerwash soap may be another cause, according to some.

Is Dawn Powerwash Soap Dangerous?

Dawn Powerwash soap is known for being tougher on grease than regular dish soap. According to Dawn, “Powerwash has 3 cleaning boosters not found in traditional dish soaps that remove food and grease 5X faster.” Could these boosters be toxic?

Advertisement

In a separate video, Shaw mentions a study that found one of the ingredients in the soap has proven to be toxic. This chemical is alcohol ethoxylate, which according to What’s in Products, is inside Dawn Power Wash Soap.

The study that Shaw cited in the video was published by the National Library of Medicine in 2023. The study found the following:

“When individual components of the rinse aid were investigated separately, alcohol ethoxylates elicited a strong toxic and barrier-damaging effect.”

However, Shaw is not the first to mention health concerns with the soap. The Daily Dot has previously reported on another woman who says the product made her sick.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in with their concern for Shaw

“As soon as you said ‘this popular dish soap’ I immediately knew you were gonna say dawn power wash,” one commenter wrote.

“Your doctor can prescribe sibo antibiotics. for me this cut down my food intolerances almost immediately,” another said.

Advertisement

“This happens when you eat dish soap- it happened to me as a kid. It’s been a thing for years. The dr will tell you to rinse your dishes better,” someone else mentioned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shaw for comment via TikTok message and email and to Dawn via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.