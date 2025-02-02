‘Idk why people act like it’s an all-purpose spray’: Woman issues warning for people who use Dawn Powerwash to clean. You’re probably using it wrong

Another Dawn Powerwash customer is going viral for stating that they believe many are using the product incorrectly. Dana (@tlrdanadjt97) posted a viral clip showing what she believes is an incorrect usage scenario for the popular cleanser.

“Is it just me or does anyone else freak out when they see people ‘clean’ with Dawn Powerwash?” she writes in the text overlay.

The user’s main gripe appears to be with the residue left behind after wiping the wash away. They demonstrate this in their 14-second clip after spraying down an electric stovetop.

“I always see them just wipe with a paper towel or rag,” the text continues. “Watch how much soap is left even after I wipe it.”

Indeed, after wiping it down, there are streaks of soap left on the countertop. And while it appears to vanish after a few swabs, the TikToker isn’t done. Next, she grabs a minimally saturated sponge and proceeds to dab the stovetop in circular motions. Sure enough, more soap residue surfaces, indicating residual cleanser persists on the stovetop.

After just a few rubs, the appliance is once again saturated with soapy streaks.

Viewers are freaked out

Numerous folks who replied to Dana’s video expressed that they, too were alarmed by this Powerwash usage trend.

“You’re telling me people are using dish soap as all purpose spray?” one TikTok user exclaimed.

Another echoed this sentiment. Additionally, they remarked there’s a clear distinction between all-purpose spray and detergent: “Yeah idk why people act like it’s an all purpose spray it’s literally SOAP lmao.”

Someone else made a comparison to another cleaning trend that irked them. “This is how I feel when people say they only use Swiffer to clean their floors,” they wrote.

One commenter said Powerwash shouldn’t be used as a general topical cleaning agent. “Yeah becuase it’s dish soap and should be rinsed…it’s not a surface cleaner,” they said.

Another said, “It drives me crazy seeing people clean everything with it. I can’t imagine how bad those surfaces feel.”

How efficient is Dawn Powerwash?

Numerous clean freaks have extolled Dawn Powerwash’s ability to break down the most stubborn of stains. One America’s Test Kitchen article rattled off a variety of different difficult-to-remove blemishes. From brown coffee residue inside of a pot and tea stains, to clogged garden hose heads, Powerwash did the trick. Even stainless steel pots were left sparkling and shiny.

Taste of Home also praised the product’s ability to “cut through grease very well.” Furthermore, it lauded the item’s scent along with its versatility and ease of use. However, like many of the above-referenced TikTok users, the outlet mentioned its post-application persistence: “[It] leaves a soapy and sticky residue if not thoroughly rinsed.”

Moreover, one Reddit user also stated that they, too, were left with streaks upon using the product. Like Dana’s TikTok, this social media user applied Powerwash to a part of their stove. However, they left the cleanser to “sit” on the appliance and when they went to wash it off, they couldn’t.

Upon looking at the ingredients of the product, the Redditor believes they spotted the source of their woes. They speculated that because Powerwash contains alcohol and because it rested for so long on the surface, it affected the stove’s coloring. “Yeah so rubbing alcohol that sat for 5 to 10 min…way to go me,” they wrote.

Multiple users who responded to their post suggested dampening the area to break down the detergent. Additionally, they said to use more Powerwash but wipe it down immediately after using it to improve aesthetics. According to the poster, those suggestions helped to improve their stove’s appearance a bit.

Dawn Powerwash: use cases

According to the manufacturer’s website, Dawn Powerwash can be used for a variety of different objects. Hard surfaces, kitchen sinks, dishes, grills, laundry stains, make-up brushes, and sneakers are all recommended.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dawn via email and the creator via TikTok comment.



