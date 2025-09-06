“That was a bust”: Size 16 bride asked to leave a David’s Bridal despite “walk-ins welcome” policy

A David’s Bridal stylist reportedly ejected a customer from the store after she arrived without making an appointment. Although they still welcomed her in for a bit, the TikToker says they asked her to leave when someone who had called ahead showed up.

This led to some dispute in the comments over whether you can just walk in to a David’s Bridal, plus a few horror stories from dissatisfied brides.

Do you need an appointment at David’s Bridal?

TikToker Kate Jane (@makeupbykatejane) tried to make a video on her hunt for rehearsal dinner and/or engagement photo dresses at David’s Bridal, but it quickly went off the rails. After literally two seconds of footage showing some dresses, she was back in her car, explaining how they’d kicked her out.

“Okay, that did not go very well,” she said. “I thought that David’s Bridal was like a department store that I could just walk into and try on dresses … but that is not the case.”

Despite her lack of appointment, the workers tried to accommodate her.

“They matched me with a stylist and everything, which was super cool and chill,” she continued. “I tried on two dresses, and then immediately she had to leave because she had an actual appointment. So, that was a bust.”

Jane didn’t seem at all upset with her experience, but TikTok commenters quickly contested the idea that David’s Bridal isn’t a walk-in store, which confused her further.

“Uhmmmm…. Since when can you not just walk in to David’s Bridal to try on dresses??” the top comment reads.

“WHAT ok so I wasn’t crazy for thinking that???” Jane replied.

She was not crazy, according to the company website. Though you can make an appointment and they recommend this for “brides and parties,” they shouldn’t be turning away walk-ins.

“Whether you’re looking for your dream dress or just want to browse, walk-ins are welcome in all our stores,” the site states. “We can’t wait to help you find your look.”

“David’s Bridal lost our business REAL fast”

Former David’s Bridal workers in the comments confirmed that the stores do not require appointments, though other customers reported conflicting experiences. It’s unclear why this location turned Jane away, but some hints might come from all the stories of poor experiences at the clothier.

“David’s bridal lost our business REAL fast when I was getting married,” said @mirandaxhow, “made the apt for my bridesmaid dresses, walked in with my girls & the consultant immediately went over my head, straight to my bridesmaid and began to ask her what SHE wanted instead of the dresses I was suggesting.”

“I went in January and ordered a dress for a July wedding that was supposed to be in by March and asked for to to be shipped to my house due to the distance and its the busiest time of year for me at work,” wrote @itsthealix.

“Dress came in the wrong color, and then the store received the dress instead of me and the staff was incredibly rude to me on the phone.”

“Hated my experience at David’s Bridal,” reported @thehappyhenry. “Even with an appointment, I was only allowed to try on 3 dresses.”

