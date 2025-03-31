‘At this point I’d call the cops’: Woman buys wedding dress from David’s Bridal. Then the unimaginable happens

Buying your wedding dress should be a dream come true for a bride-to-be. However, for Vanessa Martinez (@nessamartinezyt), it turned into a nightmare.

Featured Video

In a multi-part saga on TikTok, which has amassed over 3 million cumulative views, Martinez says in early February, she was fitted with a David’s Bridal dress.

She claims the store said it was set to arrive on March 21. Martinez was left confused after receiving no phone call about the dress, as promised. On March 22, she says she called the bridal store, and the assistant told her that the dress would arrive the following Monday.

Next Thursday rolled around with no update on her wedding dress, and in another conversation with David’s Bridal, she claims that she asked to pick up her dress on Saturday—only to be told that someone took out her wedding dress already for another Vanessa.

Advertisement

A dress disaster

In a second video, she showed how David’s Bridal had purportedly turned their phone lines off, rendering Martinez unable to reach them. Then, in a subsequent video, Martinez details another conversation with the bridal boutique. She accuses managers of “galighting” her by saying that the dress never arrived at all.

The fourth video involves Martinez recounting how a manager allegedly promised someone would call her in the morning. But the next day, she heard nothing. She says she went on to call David’s Bridal, where a different manager tried to tell her, once again, that her wedding dress hadn’t arrived. She noted that while the store offered to order another one, this shortens her timeline for dress alterations. Still, for the inconvenience, Martinez claims that the store offered her compensation, which she negotiated up to 30%.

In a fifth update, Martinez shared that the boutique was ordering her a new dress and expediting its arrival. Still, the manager was apparently reluctant to give her a tracking number. A manager also claimed that, following Martinez’s previous videos on the wedding dress, viewers were calling the bridal store.

Advertisement

In her latest update, Martinez alludes to something big going on “behind the scenes”—but remained coy about what this is. Martinez didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Users aren’t fans of David’s Bridal

Still, the comments suggest that Martinez is far from the first person to call out David’s Bridal.

Advertisement

“Your first mistake was going to David’s Bridal,” one wrote. “David’s Bridal is a huge part of why we ended up eloping,” another added. “They made shopping for a dress absolutely miserable.”

While a third shared, “David’s Bridal is HORRIBLE. I picked my wedding dress and said it would be here in time, then said they never had it in their warehouse and I had to find another dress … A different lady who isn’t a manager helped me and found me MY original dress and got it to me in time, discounted my dress, and made sure I was taken care of. I hate David’s Bridal.”

Moreover, as previously reported by The Daily Dot, David’s Bridal has a track record for unsatisfied customers. One TikToker shared how she was body-shamed by workers when she was trying on her dress. Another claimed that the store refused to honor her gift card.

David’s Bridal responds

In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for David’s Bridal shared the following statement:

Advertisement

They wrote, “We reached out to Vanessa the moment her experience was brought to our attention. We have been chatting with her and are fully refunding her, while working with her to ensure she gets the wedding dress of her dreams. We call ourselves ‘Dream Makers,’ and we fully intend to live up to that title with Vanessa and all of our customers.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.