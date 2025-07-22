For brides who want to tote their Labubu on their big day, David’s Bridal now offers custom wedding and bridesmaid dresses for the popular doll.

Why does David’s Bridal offer Labubu dresses?

Labubus are small, plush creatures created by Hong Kong-Dutch designer Kasing Lung.

Toy retailers like Pop Mart sell the dolls for around $20 to $30 in “blind boxes,” meaning shoppers don’t know which doll they’re purchasing until they open the container. However, some resellers make thousands of dollars off of rare Labubus.

Hoping to capitalize on the Labubu trend, David’s Bridal collaborates with the brand to design custom dresses for the dolls. Labubu wedding dresses start at $50, and bridesmaid dresses start at $35. Labubu owners can book an alterations appointment online to get their doll fitted.

One David’s Bridal worker, Liz (@bridalbabe03), reacts to the news in a viral TikTok. She holds up a brief that she received from corporate, announcing the collaboration.

“The 10-inch tall chaos creature captivating hearts and shelves worldwide with this playful initiative, David’s once again demonstrates that no idea is too bold and no request is too small,” she reads.

“Have fun with that,” she says sarcastically.

What do customers think of the collaboration?

Commenters point out David’s Bridal’s recent financial troubles, which included filing for bankruptcy in 2023. This led many brick-and-mortar locations to liquidate and close down. They suspect that the company jumps on the Labubu trend to boost sales.

“Sometimes I miss working there, and then they release capitalist money grabs like this,” one former worker writes.

“David’s, this isn’t gonna save you,” another says.

“Wedding dress industry struggling that much, huh?” a third asks.

Others say they wish David’s Bridal would make custom dresses for other dolls, suggesting other brands they believe would have been better collaborations.

“I don’t get why they wouldn’t offer it for Barbies and teddy bears too at that point. Weird to only do it for Labubu, even though I like Labubu it’s just odd,” one says.

“Okay, but American girl dolls were right there,” another suggests.

However, some Labubu owners say they’re excited to get a custom gown for their doll.

“Okay, my next $50 purchase,” a commenter writes.

“Don’t give me ideas,” another jokes.

