“50K in LA is diabolical”: David Dobrik’s job listing for a content manager sparks backlash

David Dobrik may have made millions as one of YouTube’s biggest stars, but critics say his latest job posting shows he isn’t ready to share much of that wealth with his team.

The former Vine creator is looking for a Content Manager to help run his social media empire, but the salary—$50,000 a year—has people online saying it’s wildly out of touch, especially for Los Angeles.

Content manager role sparks backlash

The listing describes a “highly creative and proactive” person who can manage platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Responsibilities include pitching and editing daily ideas, packaging content for short- and long-form, staying on top of trends, and keeping brand consistency across all channels.

The role is technically part-time, between 20–30 hours a week, but still requires the person to live in LA, show up for shoots once or twice a week, and have their own car.

One line in particular stood out: “No time for teaching.” The expectation is that the new hire will already have strong video and photo editing skills and prior experience working with creators or brands.

In short, Dobrik wants someone who’s essentially plug-and-play, but for a salary many believe doesn’t come close to matching the workload.

Cost of living in Los Angeles

That’s where the outrage comes in.

Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. Rent alone for a one-bedroom averages more than $2,300 a month, which eats up over half of a $50,000 salary before taxes.

Even splitting an apartment with a roommate leaves little left for car expenses, groceries, and healthcare. Critics argue the position demands someone with years of skill and industry knowledge, but pays like an entry-level gig.

This comes just one week after a podcast called The Cutting Room Floor became a social media talking point when the host posted a full-time job listing for $55K/year.

Netizens share their thoughts

The listing started circulating after user @bbmaxx shared it on Reddit’s r/fauxmoi.

They wrote that “beyond his personal problematic ways, this is just another example to add to the never-ending list of media and fashion companies in Los Angeles offering employees below the going rate.”

They continued, “And they get away with it because those accepting an offer so low are too naive or too desperate to know that the ‘once in a lifetime experience’ they are dangling… will never add up to the money they actually can afford to be paying you.”

Others chimed in bluntly. “50k in LA is diabolical…. That’s barely enough to split rent with a roommate,” one person wrote. Another added, “Only $50k to create content… for a content creator… okay.”

Some commenters turned to Dobrik himself: “Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean you ain’t a bum.”

And one person summed up what many seemed to feel: “Do they think they’re doing people a favor hiring them so they don’t have to pay? Or do they think working for them is going to increase the value of your resume so you can work for nothing? What the hell is even that…”

