A 20-something TikToker is claiming she found a Credit One credit card in her name—but she says she had no idea it even existed. It seems her dad may have opened the account in her name.

Kat (@kat.inmytwenties) revealed her disheartening discovery in a video captioned, “Feel like I’m not going to like what I find out.” The Aug. 15 TikTok post has received over 1.9 million views as of this writing.

The revelation is one of the latest in the history of family drama that Kat has posted about to her over 104,000 followers.

A mysterious discovery

Kat, who currently lives with her parents, claims she found the card after retrieving some money from her father’s desk.

“I just went down to my dad’s desk in the garage because he said that he had left money in there, like $10 that I could have, and I find a credit card with my name on it,” she tells her viewers. She then seemingly re-enacts the discovery of the card on camera.

“There’s a credit card from a CreditOne bank with my name on it in his desk,” she says as she displays the card to the camera. The Credit One logo is visible, but her name is not.

Kat then states that she does have two credit cards with Capitol One but was unaware of the existence of the Credit One card.

“So why does it say it’s in my name?” she asks her viewers.

What do her viewers think?

Many of Kat’s viewers found the existence of the card shady, to say the least. However, some said the card wasn’t necessarily a smoking gun.

Bailey (@bdawson03) commented, “He’s either the best or worst father.”

Another viewer wrote, “He’s either trying to help build your credit or is tanking it. May the odds be in your favor.”

“He probably opened a credit card and added u as an authorized user but never gave you the card. My mom did that with me and it helped boost my credit so much,” another added.

Still, most viewers were immediately suspicious.

“My dad did this to me too. I still have creditors calling me. I tell them I have no idea who he is. I had everything transferred to him,” Kaiya (@kaidolla) wrote.

Another viewer advised, “Credit One is one of the sketchiest credit companies out there. Not to be confused with Capital One. Please pull your report & check it immediately!”

“Oh god…. check your credit report immediately or call credit one,” another added.

What she found out

Heeding the advice of her viewers, Kat states that she contacted Credit One for information about the card.

In a follow-up video, she claims the bank informed her the card had been opened in her name and had a balance owed of $500.

“I didn’t open up the card. I found this in my dad’s desk, and I’m assuming he opened it up in my name,” she says she told the bank’s representative over the phone. She states the bank then informed her, “That’s technically fraud, and you can press charges.”

“I’m genuinely concerned right now,” she tells her viewers. “What is going on that my dad is like, what? Is he struggling so much that he had to take out a card in my name … to put $500 of something on it? Like, what is going on?”

She also claims that when she looked up her credit report, she had two credit scores.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Credit One via email for a statement.

What should you do if a relative opens a credit card with your name?

According to the Credit reporting agency Experian, “familiar fraud”—having a family member or loved one assume your identity to open a credit card—is all too common, and children are often the targets.

“Over 1 million kids were victims of identity fraud in 2017, according to Javelin Strategy & Research. Perhaps more shocking is that 60% personally knew the perpetrator,” the site states.

If you suspect you may have been the victim of identity theft by a family member, Identity Guard recommends the following actions:

Contact your creditors and banks Report the identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission File a police report Review your credit report Alert the major credit bureaus Freeze your credit Change at-risk passwords

Kat confronts her dad

In a second follow-up video, Kat claims that she did not file any charges or freeze her credit but states she did end up confronting her father about the card.

She says her dad told her, “It was just because he was behind on bills himself, and he really had no other option.”

Kat claims her response was, “Since this isn’t really the right way to go about paying bills, I was kinda just like, maybe it’s time to sell the house, you know?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kat via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

