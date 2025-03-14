‘He’s been married to my mom for 20 years’: Woman goes on vacation with her family. Then she sees her dad on Tinder

Family vacation and drama often go hand-in-hand. But one woman says she noticed something on her dad’s phone that could put her parents’ relationship on the line.

In a video with over 8.2 million views, Charlee (@charleecheaterbuster) says she used an AI platform called Cheaterbuster to find her dad’s Tinder dating profile.

On-screen text reads, “Guys, I just found my dad’s Tinder account on family vacation. He’s been married to my mom for 20 years.”

She shows a screenshot of a 59-year-old man named “John,” who she says is her dad.

Did she tell her mom?

In the comments, viewers encourage Charlee to tell her mom about her dad’s Tinder profile.

“Tell your mom NOW,” one writes.

“Bro please tell ur mom but maybe don’t tell ur dad on the trip,” another says.

“I’d tell my mother so fast,” another adds.

In a follow-up video, Charlee quietly records her parents fighting after she says she told her mom about her dad’s Tinder profile. Her dad repeatedly yells, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” and paces back and forth.

In a second follow-up video, she shows her dad putting his suitcase in a white SUV and leaving.

Is Cheaterbuster AI legit?

However, all of Charlee’s TikToks link back to Cheaterbuster AI, so she may have a partnership with the company. The Daily Dot reached out to Charlee for further information.

Many viewers suspect that the scenario is actually a staged advertisement.

“Your whole account is you finding everyone’s Tinder,” one pointed out.

“I feel like you are just promoting this website,” another said.

“Guys, this isn’t real, it’s marketing for the website they’re promoting,” a third suggested.

Cheaterbuster AI has mixed reviews on Reddit. Some say the service, which claims to anonymously find active dating profiles, doesn’t work for them and advise others to avoid the platform.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charlee, Cheaterbuster AI, and Tinder for further comment.

