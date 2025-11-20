“Am I crazy here?”: Dad stunned after 2 Chipotle bowls cost him $52

A dad on TikTok said his recent stop at Chipotle left him stunned by the bill. Matt Rieck (@mattrieck) explained that he grabbed dinner with his son after a gym session, and the total jumped past $50.

He said they ordered two bowls and two drinks, and although they added double meat, they skipped extras like chips and guacamole. According to him, the final number, $52.64, felt unreasonable for what used to be a casual meal.

Dad’s casual Chipotle meal

Matt compared the price to earlier years and recalled when a bowl ran him “like 11 bucks.” He also mentioned recent news coverage of Chipotle’s stock performance and questioned the company’s explanation.

“I know I saw a story the other day about them on the news where the CEO is saying that their stock was down 15% because Gen Z wasn’t eating out anymore. It’s not cause Gen Z is not eating out anymore,” he argued.

“It’s cause you guys have lost your d*mn minds.” He ended his video by asking viewers, “Am I crazy here? That 52 bucks for two bowls and two drinks is nuts?”

Matt’s commentary spread quickly. His TikTok received over 1.2 million views and more than 46K likes. The clip was reposted on X, where it drew further attention. Because the complaint involved a common fast-casual chain, many people related to the situation, calling out corporate greed.

Reactions to the TikTok video

Once the video spread across platforms, commenters delivered a wide range of responses. On TikTok, some users supported Matt’s take. One person wrote, “We need to stop showing up at the restaurants until they drop the prices down.” Another TikToker suggested that choices mattered, saying, “If you add on $17 worth of stuff that’s your choice, extra meat?? Come on.”

Viewers also latched onto specific lines from his video. In particular, several users repeated his disbelief about paying “over $25 to get a burrito bowl of cheap Mexican food and a regular drink.” Others echoed his point about prices shifting since the early days of the pandemic.

Even so, practical views appeared as well. A fellow parent said, “Single dad with two teenage boys, can’t afford to casually eat out anymore. Now we meal prep. 100% better quality and less expensive.” He explained that his sons helped with cooking, calling it a useful lesson.

Meanwhile, reactions on X followed similar themes. Some users urged people to cook at home. @smith_john98410 wrote, “If people would stop eating out fast food and start making their own meals with natural food and live food…. Then prices would no longer be a factor…”

Others focused on broader economic frustrations. @ParkWardenVoice tweeted, “This is a godd*mn travesty. Every business jacked prices after Covid to recover lost revenue, but… NOBODY LOWERED THEIR PRICES after that. It’s legal extortion, CORPORATE GREED.”

Still, confusion surfaced too. @Heyis4horses said, “Meanwhile i just paid $13 for a bowl and drink ….. wtf did he double add in.”

Matt Rieck and Chipotle did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM and email, respectively.

