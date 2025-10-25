“He traded his dream for my freedom”: Dad sells beloved Harley-Davidson he spent decades restoring to pay off his kid’s student loans

A conflicted Redditor confessed in a viral post that their dad paid off his student loans by selling his “retirement ride”—a restored Harley-Davidson motorcycle. This is one of those stories that is both touching and heartbreaking, as it underlines the sacrifices people make just so they and their kids can get a decent education without drowning in debt.

Featured Video

Now this dad’s kid doesn’t know whether to say “thank you” or “I’m sorry.”

Selling a Harley-Davidson to pay for student loans

A Reddit post shared to the r/TrueOffMyChest sub on Oct. 15, 2025, gained over 16,000 upvotes in just over two days with a story that could bring tears to the eyes of millions of Americans, because that’s how many are struggling under student debt.

Advertisement

This Redditor was on the hook for $68,000 when they suddenly learned that they weren’t anymore.

“Two months ago, I got a letter saying my entire $68k student loan balance was paid off,” wrote u/ScoreDesperate6433. “I thought it was a scam at first. But after calling the servicer, they confirmed it: ‘a family member made a full payment.’”

The OP knew that family member had to be their incredibly supportive but a little afraid of emotions dad. Even as his child called him crying with gratitude, the father acted like it was no big deal.

Advertisement

“Don’t worry about it,” he said. “Just focus on living your life.”

Several weeks later, the Redditor finally found out how their dad got his hands on all that money.

“He sold the Harley he’s been restoring since before I was born. The one he used to tell me would be his ‘retirement ride,’” the OP revealed. “He sold it quietly, to some collector in another state and used every penny to clear my debt.”

“He’s 61. Works maintenance at a plant. His knees are shot. That bike was the one indulgence he ever allowed himself.”

Advertisement

This newly debt-free former student now feels both loved and the weight of incredible guilt. Nobody should have to give up a dream just to pay for an education—their own or someone else’s.

“Tell him you love him”: The internet responds

If that story itself didn’t bring tears to your eyes, the comments still might. Multiple Redditors advised this conflicted young person to resist the urge to apologize and open up to their dad. What could be a better reward for kindness than getting closer to one’s child?

Advertisement

“Talk to him!” fellow father u/santacruzbiker50 advised. “Tell him all of what you just told the internet. Tell him more. Tell him everything. Tell him you love him. Do it now.”

“Don’t apologize, and don’t try to make it up to him, that would diminish his gift,” said u/AdAccomplished6870. “Just tell him every chance you get that you know what he sacrificed and you appreciate it, and you will not squander the gift.”

Others pointed out that people’s dreams can change over time, as do the condition of their knees. If riding a Harley around is out of dad’s reach, he might have decided to dream of giving his kid the best future possible instead.

Advertisement

“You mentioned his knees are shot, so maybe he’s also more worried now about possibly getting into an accident and what it would do,” u/virtualchoirboy pointed out. “By selling the Harley, he’s removing the temptation AND being able to help you so for him, it could be a win-win situation.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.