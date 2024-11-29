‘I bought mine from Walmart!’: Can this $6 oil save you from spending on laser hair removal?

A TikToker is recommending a relatively cheap alternative to laser hair removal that can be purchased at Walmart for well under $10.

The video touting it comes from creator Cassie Baldwin (@cassie.baldwin), who gives a nod to a Nina Pool video from Oct. 2 that has drawn more than 3.8 million views. In that video, Pool cites Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as a cause for her hair growth, and after going into specific detail about the hair growth she’s experienced, recommends Cyperus Rotundus oil as a way to control that.

Baldwin’s take, which went up onto the platform on Oct. 30, has similarly gone viral, getting past the 1.2 million mark in its first month.

In it, Baldwin ponders the suggested Cyperus Rotundus oil fix, positing that it can “help stop or reduce hair growth, basically saving you a trip to the medspa.”

“Has anybody tried this out?” she wonders, “I would love to know if it’s actually effective.”

In the comments section, one person offered, “I bought mine from Walmart! 2 weeks later my face feels like I literally just used the derma shaver. Zero hair on my chin or lip! $6!!”

A quick perusal of the Walmart site reveals two options that come close to being at that suggested $6 price point: one for $6.39 and one for $7.80, both in a 60-milliliter bottle.

What is Cyperus Rotundus oil?

According to an October article from Marie Claire, drawing from a viral TikTok video from dermatologist Shereene Idriss, “a ‘small but mighty’ piece of resurfaced 2014 research Dr. Idriss shared indicates that slathering on Cyperus Rotundus Oil—a natural extract from ‘the world’s worst weed’—twice daily can provide results similar to laser hair removal devices.”

That article noted that while the oil has a reputation for “its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties,” it has recently been seized upon for its hair-removing properties.

“The theory is that the oil blocks androgens, the hormone responsible for regulating hair growth. Apply it to an area with high androgen receptors—like the armpits or pubic area—and hair growth will slow,” the article notes.

“The oil works by slowing down the enzymes responsible for hair growth,” explains Dr. Idriss in the article.

The 2014 National Institutes of Health study, which Pool specifically referenced in her video, asserts that “topical Cyperus rotundus oil is an effective and safe method to decrease hair growth,” positioning it as effective as “the Alexandrite laser for decreasing the growth of axillary hair (both dark and white).”

What do people say about it?

The comments section added additional perspectives.

“After seeing Nina’s post, I instantly went to Amazon and ordered it,” said one. “I have PCOS, can go a beard faster than a male.” They said they tried it for two weeks and now “don’t have to shave my face every other day.”

Another shared that they recently tried the product: “I have a lot of dark facial hair. I removed my hair and used the Cyprus rotundus oil. The return of my facial [hair] has been slow and my hair is returning slightly lighter.”

“I have in the past spent 7k on hair removal just on my face,” someone else testified. “Only been using it for a week and my hair is already not as coarse…can’t wait to see more results.”

“I’ve been using it on my legs. It’s only been a few weeks,” said another, who then suggested, “Also, I put it in a spray bottle.”

Someone else advised, “Spearmint oil mixed with castor oil will reduce hair growth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.



