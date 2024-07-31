‘Not surprised’: Someone leaves a mean note for Tesla Cybertruck driver. It backfires when cameras reveal who it is

It’s no secret there are a lot of people who think the Cybertruck is a car for morons. With its host of different recalls that occurred shortly after deliveries started making their way to customers, its relatively high price tag (depending on the model you purchase), and a slew of different problems—like this user whose touch screen took five hours to reset, and this guy who had difficulties with his truck bed closing—it’s not difficult to see why.

In fact, another Cybertruck owner had so many issues with his vehicle that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was forced to step in and resolve the matter for the driver. Then, there are a lot of people who believe the car is hideous and looks like it was ripped straight from a PlayStation 1 video game.

And even though we’ve all probably been told at one point in our lives that if we don’t have anything nice to say, we shouldn’t say anything at all, some people feel the need to let folks know they aren’t fond of what they spent their money on.

One Cybertruck owner found out there are folks who really aren’t all that jazzed about seeing folks purchasing the latest offering from Tesla Motors. Instagram account @starworldlab posted photos from a Cybertruck owner who had received a note from someone who just had to let them know how much they disliked their vehicle.

What does the note say?

They hold up the note in the first image of their multi-picture Instagram post. The note reads, “Tell me you’ve never known the touch of a woman without telling me (I’m calling you an incel because of your car).”

Oxford Languages defines an incel as: “a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile toward women and men who are sexually active.”

How this stranger was able to discern all of this information just from looking at the car is a mystery, but what isn’t a mystery is what the person looks like. They must’ve forgotten that Tesla vehicles are outfitted with cameras all over them. As a result, the Cybertruck owner was able to find out who decided to place the note on their vehicle, and users who saw their post were shocked upon seeing the car hater’s appearance.

What did the person look like?

Decked out in ripped jeans, dyed green hair, Doc Martins, a dangling hip chain, multiple piercings, and a leather jacket spiffed out in different patches, it would seem that, as many people remarked, he was going for a “punk” look. Some even remarked that he looked “woke” and that because his aesthetic would probably quickly receive initial judgments from people who saw him, he would be less judgmental himself.

“Remember kids just because someone looks cool on the outside doesn’t mean they are cool on the inside,” one person wrote.

Someone else quipped, “Nice punk fit. Did his mother get it for him?”

Another replied that just because somebody does something that upsets you, it doesn’t mean you need to go out of your way to tell them. “Just let people have their hideous, overpriced bullsh*t things that make them happy,” they counseled. “Not everything is all about you.”

One Instagram user just couldn’t understand why a person would devote so much time to doing this. “Why take time out of your day to do this lol,” they questioned.

Others couldn’t understand the incel dig. “How u gonna call someone an incel for being rich,” one penned.

“Incel is when expensive car,” another Instagram user wrote.

For many commenters, the person’s note had to do with pure jealousy. “Written by somebody walking to destinations,” someone observed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla via email and @starworldlab via Instagram direct message for further information.

