‘My $252 prescription goes down to $51’: Woman says to say this at CVS so you can save big—more than you can with GoodRx

Do you have expensive prescriptions? This hack might help you out next time. One TikTok user says the magic words are allegedly “universal Rx code,” and not “GoodRx.”

What’s the hack?

This CVS customer says that a universal Rx code can save you money.

“If your prescription costs a lot of money you need to say to them, ‘Please run it under the universal Rx code.’ See how much money it saves you…my $252 prescription goes down to $51,” says April Brown (@bootybaby).

Brown also insists that it’s not the same thing as a GoodRx code. Her video has 679,500 views and 41,000 likes as of Saturday.

The hack has viewers perplexed

“This is not right. Thankyou,” one user wrote.

“I’ve worked in a pharmacy for 15 years and never heard of this so share wherever you got this information,” another shared.

“I worked at CVS in the pharmacy,” one user commented. “The ‘universal rx code’ is just a discount card like saverx or scriptsave. Its not always the best discount, it depends on the drug how much its gonna cover…And yes, we usually put it in ourselves if your med isn’t covered. And we usually get yelled at for it.”

The creator chimed in another comment to elaborate.

“It’s a coupon code the pharmacist told me about when good rx denied my process one time and I’ve used it ever since you simply ask them to use the code at the counter,” she wrote.

The saga continued with Brown posting several other videos further elaborating on the hack. Additionally, several people commented on Brown’s videos saying that asking for the universal Rx code helped them get discounts.

“Just called and my 3 prescription are now $100 combined vs $900!” one commenter shared.

GoodRx vs. Universal Rx?

GoodRx is a savings platform that searches for coupons for prescriptions. A similar platform you may have heard of is Honey which is a browser extension that searches for deals. GoodRx is an app that you can use yourself.

The Daily Dot has previously covered GoodRx and how it saved this customer more money than their insurance did.

Universal Rx works similarly to GoodRx and seems to just be a different platform for accessing discounts. Similar to GoodRx, Universal Rx members get a card to use at checkout that searches for discounts. While Brown says this code is specifically given to pharmacies to distribute if you ask, it seems that customers themselves can also find these savings.

The Daily Dot has reached out to GoodRx via email and to Universal Rx via their contact form. We have also reached out to Brown via TikTok message and comment.



