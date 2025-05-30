Advertisement
Trending

CVS to close 270 stores in several states, including Alabama, California, and Florida

More closures are coming as CVS continues its multi-year restructuring plan.

Photo of Ljeonida Mulabazi

Ljeonida Mulabazi
2 panel image of a CVS pharmacy store sign and a red closed sign

CVS is gearing up to shut down 271 more locations by the end of 2025, adding to the nearly 900 stores it already closed between 2022 and 2024. 

Featured Video

The move is part of what the company calls an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan,” outlined in its annual report earlier this year.

CVS says it’s been working on this plan since 2021, strategizing to keep up with shifting shopping habits and scale back its store count.

Why is CVS closing stores?

In a statement to Newsweek, a CVS spokesperson said the company looked at several factors before deciding which stores to close—everything from local population changes to community health needs.

Advertisement

They also reviewed pharmacy and store density, overall access, and buying patterns.

Despite the scale of the closures, CVS said that most customers won’t feel the impact. The company says 85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS pharmacy even after these stores are gone.

Which locations are affected?

Here’s a partial list of stores that are slated to close, organized by state:

Advertisement

Alabama

  • 2901 Morgan Rd., Bessemer
  • 3303 Clairmont Ave., Birmingham

California

  • 499 Haight St., San Francisco
  • 1701 K St., Sacramento
Advertisement

Florida

  • 3090 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee
  • 13300 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
  • 2201 Edgewater Dr., Orlando

Georgia

  • 439 Highland Blvd., Atlanta
Advertisement

Illinois

  • 8639 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago
  • 401 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
  • 2000 Skokie Valley Rd., Highland Park

Iowa

  • 2420 Lincoln Way, Ames
  • 215 Euclid Ave., Des Moines
Advertisement

Massachusetts

  • 55 Summer St., Boston

Michigan

  • 28774 Gratiot Ave., Roseville
  • 27700 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores
Advertisement

Missouri

  • 2435 Independence Ave., Kansas City
  • 9433 Manchester Rd., Saint Louis
  • 4531 Troost Ave., Kansas City

New York

  • 955 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda
  • 153 Central Ave., Albany
  • 1026 Madison Ave., Albany
  • 1241 Lexington Ave., New York
  • 1654 Richmond Ave., Staten Island
Advertisement

North Carolina

  • 201 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem

Ohio

  • 10825 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland
Advertisement

Pennsylvania

  • 125 E. Main St., Plymouth

Virginia

  • 10390 Willard Way, Fairfax
Advertisement

Washington, D.C.

  • 1117 10th St. NW
  • 1100 4th St. SW
  • 400 Massachusetts Ave. NW
  • 1515 New York Ave. NE
  • 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW
  • 7828 Georgia Ave. NW

CVS also told Newsweek that it plans to open 50 new locations, even as it shutters others.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

CVS
First published:

Ljeonida Mulabazi

Ljeonida is a reporter and writer with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of Tirana in her native Albania. She has a particular interest in all things digital marketing; she considers herself a copywriter, content producer, SEO specialist, and passionate marketer. Ljeonida is based in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Ljeonida Mulabazi
 
The Daily Dot