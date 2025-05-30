CVS to close 270 stores in several states, including Alabama, California, and Florida

CVS is gearing up to shut down 271 more locations by the end of 2025, adding to the nearly 900 stores it already closed between 2022 and 2024.

The move is part of what the company calls an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan,” outlined in its annual report earlier this year.

CVS says it’s been working on this plan since 2021, strategizing to keep up with shifting shopping habits and scale back its store count.

Why is CVS closing stores?

In a statement to Newsweek, a CVS spokesperson said the company looked at several factors before deciding which stores to close—everything from local population changes to community health needs.

They also reviewed pharmacy and store density, overall access, and buying patterns.

Despite the scale of the closures, CVS said that most customers won’t feel the impact. The company says 85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS pharmacy even after these stores are gone.

Which locations are affected?

Here’s a partial list of stores that are slated to close, organized by state:

Alabama

2901 Morgan Rd., Bessemer



3303 Clairmont Ave., Birmingham



California

499 Haight St., San Francisco



1701 K St., Sacramento



Florida

3090 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee



13300 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando



2201 Edgewater Dr., Orlando



Georgia

439 Highland Blvd., Atlanta



Illinois

8639 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago



401 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago



2000 Skokie Valley Rd., Highland Park



Iowa

2420 Lincoln Way, Ames



215 Euclid Ave., Des Moines



Massachusetts

55 Summer St., Boston



Michigan

28774 Gratiot Ave., Roseville



27700 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores



Missouri

2435 Independence Ave., Kansas City



9433 Manchester Rd., Saint Louis



4531 Troost Ave., Kansas City



New York

955 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda



153 Central Ave., Albany



1026 Madison Ave., Albany



1241 Lexington Ave., New York



1654 Richmond Ave., Staten Island



North Carolina

201 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem



Ohio

10825 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland



Pennsylvania

125 E. Main St., Plymouth



Virginia

10390 Willard Way, Fairfax



Washington, D.C.

1117 10th St. NW



1100 4th St. SW



400 Massachusetts Ave. NW



1515 New York Ave. NE



4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW



7828 Georgia Ave. NW

CVS also told Newsweek that it plans to open 50 new locations, even as it shutters others.

