CVS to close 270 stores in several states, including Alabama, California, and Florida

CVS is gearing up to shut down 271 more locations by the end of 2025, adding to the nearly 900 stores it already closed between 2022 and 2024.
The move is part of what the company calls an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan,” outlined in its annual report earlier this year.
CVS says it’s been working on this plan since 2021, strategizing to keep up with shifting shopping habits and scale back its store count.
Why is CVS closing stores?
In a statement to Newsweek, a CVS spokesperson said the company looked at several factors before deciding which stores to close—everything from local population changes to community health needs.
They also reviewed pharmacy and store density, overall access, and buying patterns.
Despite the scale of the closures, CVS said that most customers won’t feel the impact. The company says 85% of Americans will still live within 10 miles of a CVS pharmacy even after these stores are gone.
Which locations are affected?
Here’s a partial list of stores that are slated to close, organized by state:
Alabama
- 2901 Morgan Rd., Bessemer
- 3303 Clairmont Ave., Birmingham
California
- 499 Haight St., San Francisco
- 1701 K St., Sacramento
Florida
- 3090 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee
- 13300 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
- 2201 Edgewater Dr., Orlando
Georgia
- 439 Highland Blvd., Atlanta
Illinois
- 8639 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago
- 401 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
- 2000 Skokie Valley Rd., Highland Park
Iowa
- 2420 Lincoln Way, Ames
- 215 Euclid Ave., Des Moines
Massachusetts
- 55 Summer St., Boston
Michigan
- 28774 Gratiot Ave., Roseville
- 27700 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores
Missouri
- 2435 Independence Ave., Kansas City
- 9433 Manchester Rd., Saint Louis
- 4531 Troost Ave., Kansas City
New York
- 955 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda
- 153 Central Ave., Albany
- 1026 Madison Ave., Albany
- 1241 Lexington Ave., New York
- 1654 Richmond Ave., Staten Island
North Carolina
- 201 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem
Ohio
- 10825 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland
Pennsylvania
- 125 E. Main St., Plymouth
Virginia
- 10390 Willard Way, Fairfax
Washington, D.C.
- 1117 10th St. NW
- 1100 4th St. SW
- 400 Massachusetts Ave. NW
- 1515 New York Ave. NE
- 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW
- 7828 Georgia Ave. NW
CVS also told Newsweek that it plans to open 50 new locations, even as it shutters others.
