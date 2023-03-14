‘It charged me the exact amount that was in my bank account’: Customer says they were charged $1,200 at Dave & Buster’s

A Dave & Buster’s customer says they were mistakenly charged the entire balance of their bank account in a now-viral TikTok.

TikTok user Cheyenne (@keepcalmliveon) posted the video on March 12. As of March 14, the video received over 429,000 views. In the video, Cheyenne says they were trying to close their tab at Dave & Buster’s when the bartender mistakenly charged them $1,200.

“When he goes to hand me my receipt, he realizes it. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what happened,'” they say in the clip. “I genuinely believe there was something wrong with the machine.”

They say the waiter crossed off the wrong amount and fixed the transaction, so they left thinking that the issue would be resolved shortly. However, when Cheyenne woke up the following day, they say that their bank account had been drained.

“I call my bank, and they say they can’t dispute the charge because it says it’s still pending,” Cheyenne says.

Cheyenne continues to say that they decided to return to Dave & Buster’s. A manager looked into the situation and even comped their meal; however, the manager could not identify a $1,200 charge.

In the comments section, viewers suggested solutions for Cheyenne to get their money back faster.

“It’s the credit card processing company. The manager needs to call the processor, give them their merchant ID #, and the processor can fix it,” one user wrote.

“Contact the company through their website they will give you compensation,” another offered.

Others warned against having a large chunk of cash in a checking account to avoid catastrophic mistakes like this.

“I’m sorry this happened.. this is a good example why using a debit card for daily purchases is a terrible idea,” one viewer commented.

“That’s why I only bring cash. Seen it happen too many time with friends and family,” another shared.

“Don’t use a debit card for purchases, only for the ATM at your bank. Credit cards have WAY more consumer protections,” a third added.

In a follow-up video, Cheyenne says they got all their money back, and Dave & Buster’s ultimately comped their whole check.

