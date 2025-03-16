‘Anthropologie owes you an apology’: Woman buys cup from Anthropologie. Then she pours liquid in it

The perfect morning, the sun is shining, your bed is made and you’ve just brewed a toasty cup of coffee to top it all off. As of 2024, about 72.9% of Americans start their days with coffee, but one mistake can send that comforting morning ritual crashing down.

And for one woman, her mishaps were nonetheless brew-tal. “The gasp heard around the world,” her audience responded.

Posted just two days ago, Jenna Pellicano (@livingwithjenny) turned to TikTok to share her 8-second clip that quickly gained global traction. Already amassing 33.5 million views and 3.8 million likes, the young creator has turned her short video into a three-part series to explain just what happened. In a quick turn of events, Pellicano’s day took a turn for the worst.

Buying a drinking cup from Anthropologie

And it all began after Pellicano indulged and let herself buy a new drinking cup. Showing off her new Anthropologie glass, Pellicano takes an aesthetic video of it as she holds it over her freshly made bed.

Known as the “Icon Juice Glass,” the glassware sits at exactly $16 per cup. With 25 different style options, Pellicano shares in a later video how excited she was to finally have one of her own.

“I’ve wanted this cup forever,” Pellicano says. “I have had my eyes on it forever.”

Filled with coffee, the bow-covered glass suddenly shatters, spewing hot brown liquid across her white sheets.

Just like that, the video quickly turned off as Pellicano presumably went to face the mess that the broken cup created.

Why did this happen? Thermal shock.

The phenomenon is called thermal shock.

Thermal shock refers to when a material experiences a sudden change in temperature. When this happens, the quick shift can cause molecules in a material to stretch or shrink a lot, creating cracks. In materials, like untempered glass, these cracks can cause a cup to abruptly break or shatter completely.

“You can hear it cracking, omg,” commenters pointed out in the second clip.

“Hot or cold mixture will break any glass,” another added.

And this is exactly what happened. When the hot coffee hit Pellicano’s cold glass cup, the heat shocked the glass, causing it to crack. Then once she had been holding the filled glass for a few seconds, just long enough to film it, the glass suddenly shattered.

“I did not see the note that said it is not meant for hot liquids,” Pellicano says.

After purchasing the cup in-person and only having it for a couple of hours prior, Pellicano admits to her faults.

“I do acknowledge maybe I should have known that. But I didn’t, OK?” Pellicano says.

Is Pellicano the only one?

However, Pellicano isn’t the only one to fall victim to this mishap.

Scrolling through the Anthropologie review section for the glass, while many gave high ratings, some felt otherwise.

“It just broke,” one buyer simply said.

“I washed the glass, filled it with hot water and it broke,” another added.

“Ordered this glass for a friend as part of a Christmas gift, the first time she used it the whole bottom came right off. Her coffee went everywhere and it was so disappointing,” one even shared.

Viewers react

From different products, like Gain, responding to even new and up-coming TV shows sharing their grievances on Pellicano’s page, it’s clear the clip has sparked a wider conversation.

“I’m so sorry,” Bounty Paper Towels commented.

“The way we would simply start crying,” Kleenex Tissues added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna Pellicano (@livingwithjenny) via TikTok direct message and comment section for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Anthropologie via the URBN PR email.