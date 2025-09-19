“The epitome of gluttony”: Crumbl’s launch of “dirty sodas” called out for the extreme sugar and calories

When Crumbl isn’t making giant cookies loaded with frosting, it’s apparently now mixing up sodas. The cookie chain is testing “dirty sodas” in Canada, with plans to expand to the U.S. soon.

Customers can pick from three drink styles: regular sodas like Coke or root beer dressed up with cream and syrups, “chargers” that use a Red Bull base, and “coolers” that use flavored water.

But TikTokers are already slamming them; not for taste, but for the sugar and calorie counts that some say rival milkshakes.

TikTokers call out Crumbl’s “dirty sodas”

TikToker @wolfietok tried some of the drinks on camera, admitting the sweetness was overwhelming. Reviewing a root beer-based drink called Butter Me Up, he said, “Definitely very root beer.”

“Oh, that’s sweet. A little bit too sweet for me.” He rated it a 6 out of 10 before moving on to another flavor, Summer Crush, which left him confused: “I don’t even know what I’m tasting at this point.”

Another creator, @akira.gpt, raised alarms about just how much sugar is in the biggest sizes. “One of them has 700 calories and 158 grams of sugar,” he said, noting that a 32-ounce Coke has 417 calories in comparison.

He walked through the lineup, pointing out that even the “healthy” cooler line can pack hidden fat from whipped cream add-ons.

And then there was a video from @joeywellness, who dubbed them “literally a liquid cookie.”

He went down the nutritional chart, rattling off numbers that shocked viewers. “Butter Me Up, 32 ounce, 520 calories, 121 grams of sugar,” he said. “Yo, that’s three to four cans of Coke. One can of Coke has 39 grams.” He added that while he supports enjoying treats, “things like this are just over the top.”

Redditors also have some thoughts

The backlash didn’t stop at TikTok. On Reddit’s r/tiktokcringe, users chimed in with their own takes.

Some weren’t surprised, saying Crumbl cookies themselves can top 1,000 calories, so “what did you guys expect?”

Others compared the drinks to dessert portions, arguing that if you treat them like a milkshake or ice cream, the numbers make more sense.

Still, others pointed to the irony: “Also funny knowing they’re Mormon-owned. Coffee? Bad! 800-calorie drink with many grams of sugar? Good!”

