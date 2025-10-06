“Too far”: Video of strangers sleeping on their cruise balcony goes viral, sparking a discussion about privacy and travel etiquette

A viral video of a couple sleeping on a cruise ship balcony, filmed without consent, reignited debate around respecting privacy. While many have accepted that we live in a world where nearly everyone has a camera in their pocket at all times, others feel that it’s still wrong to make a spectacle out of strangers minding their own business.

Featured Video

On the other hand, some think that a cruise ship balcony doesn’t count as a private space. Full discourse ahead.

Is it okay to film people on their cruise balcony?

On September 20, 2025, cruise lover and TikToker Mandy (@mandythrcruiseplanner) posted her take on the controversy. According to her, the people filming were on a different cruise ship next to the one carrying this sleepy pair.

Advertisement

While it may have been a funny or endearing moment, Mandy isn’t sure everything should be shared without permission.

“It does seem a little odd to me that we’re this comfortable with filming complete and total strangers and making them the center of our videos,” she said.

“It’s one thing to film yourself on a cruise and people are walking by, etc., but when you go so far as to film somebody else and then put them out there for millions of people to see, a part of me wonders if this is just going too far.”

Advertisement

She went on to say that commenters were being rude about the couple’s age and appearance, deepening the potential humiliation for the cruise passengers who had no idea they would become internet famous.

This isn’t the first time an issue like this, specifically around people on their cruise balconies, has come up. In February, TikToker @cartelmarcel questioned why anyone would make fun of folks who chose to sleep on that part of their rented space.

“If I’m paying $2,000, $3,000 for a cruise, I’m putting my bed wherever I want,” he said.

Advertisement

Social media reacts: “Not everything should be content”

There is specifically drama about people moving their mattresses onto these balconies, which is often against cruise ship policies, but many felt that the rush to film and judge was the real problem.

Fitz/Adobe Stock

“It’s more weird that someone’s recording the neighbor ship like this,” said @okii_lokii.

Advertisement

In this new video on the subject, many TikTok commenters agreed with Mandy that people’s comfort with filming strangers needs to end. Just because it’s not illegal doesn’t mean it’s good.

“Filming in public has gotten out of hand. Yes, you are allowed to, technically, but it’s so awful that it’s normalized, especially here on TikTok,” wrote @theamazingkid. “’YoU dOn’T hAvE a RiGhT tO pRivAcY iN PuBlic.’ Well, you also shouldn’t be a [expletive].”

“Not everything should be content,” said @rowensears. “I feel like people should think about the shoe on the other foot.”

“I’m tired of the lack of privacy,” added another.

Advertisement

Are cruise balconies a private space?

There was some debate, however, over whether a cruise ship balcony is actually a private space or not.

“A cruise balcony is not private,” @fritolay311 opined. “It’s a balcony.”

Advertisement

“I think a balcony is an extension of your personal space and shouldn’t be filmed,” declared @kay.j.bee.

Someone else found a compromise between these two perspectives.

“There is an expectation of privacy inside the room,” wrote @justthefacts67. “There is NO expectation of privacy on a balcony. However, common courtesy would be to look away or ignore, not photograph or record. People have lost their sense of decency.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.