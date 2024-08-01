‘Somebody saw something’: Did the CEO of Crocs get into a ‘racist’ confrontation at LAX?

The internet is panicking right now about whether or not to throw away their Crocs. Why? There is a viral rumor that the brand’s CEO, Andrew Rees, said the N-word with a hard -er at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The rumor seems to have started after someone allegedly posted footage of the transgression. Viral responses to the reported racism fueled the rumor, and customers are considering dropping the brand over it—even without proof.

Did it really happen?

There does not seem to be video proof readily available online. People even think the alleged video was scrubbed from the internet.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Andrew Rees, Crocs, and LAX via email for more information.

In a TikTok with 1.2 million views and almost 3,000 comments, @diddydidittt describes the allegations and their theory someone “scrubbed” the video.

@diddydidittt adds in a follow-up that while they don’t have access to the supposed video, they learned the allegations from a response TikTok another creator posted.

Additionally, @diddydidittt isn’t the only one taking the internet’s word for the allegations. In another viral video, creator Montay (@adhdmontay) asks viewers what they should do and says they will burn their Crocs over the alleged racism if they “have to.”

Interestingly enough, the photo Montay chooses as a background suggests it’s a picture from the supposed video of Rees at the airport. The screenshot Montay uses seems to have originated from a video of a man at an airport speaking rudely to workers. However, the man does not say the N-word in the clip, and some commenters say it is not Andrew Rees.

Montay also writes “video at the end” in an on-screen caption, implying he includes the purported footage of Rees. However, he later claims he cannot include the footage in his TikTok because of its “explicit” nature.

He also claims viewers can search for the video on X and TikTok, but users reported having no luck.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to @diddydidittt via email and TikTok direct message and to Montay via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers are torn

Viewers in the comments of @diddydidittt’s post are a mix of disappointed, confused, or skeptical about the allegation.

“I hope this ain’t true cause I own 17pairs,” one viewer said. “From the rain boots, to the storms to the classics to the echo clogs to the slippers …… I will stop wearing them. I will cry but I will stop wearing them.”

A second wrote, “I’ve checked SO DEEP: There are *No credible reports* & zero sources confirming any incident involving Andrew Rees of Crocs was in a racist tirade at an airport.”

“If you think it’s just The owner of Crocs who feels like this, then you’re sorely mistaken,” another claimed. “We need to be way more mindful of where we spend our money.”

While there does not seem to be definitive proof Rees used racist language, several customers are reconsidering their Crocs allegiance.

