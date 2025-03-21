‘It pretty much just makes itself’: Man says he’s lost weight. Then he shares the one Crock-Pot recipe he used

When it comes to setting health goals like weight loss, there are so many different ways to arrive at the same point.

Weight loss, at its core, is a result of replenishing fewer calories than you consume. There are many ways to arrive at this point—a calorie deficit—with some being less healthy in the long term.

The Mayo Clinic recommends that people looking to lose weight enjoy healthy foods and set realistic goals. This is better than latching on to short-term fitness trends and fad diets that can do more harm than good in the long run.

Recipe for success

One man says he has been losing weight by eating a recipe from TikTok content creator @stealth_health_life for dinner every night for about a month—without that really being the goal.

In a TikTok with over 4.3 million views, user @goparrisgo says they have been prepping the recipe because it is so easy to make and enjoyable to eat. The meal, which comes in at 460 calories and 38g of protein for each serving, has also unintentionally led them to lose weight.

“You know that Stealth Health guy that gives the recipes?” he asks in the video. “I’ve been making this recipe for the past month. Every week I’ve been eating this butter chicken recipe because it’s just so easy to make and it’s good. I have been losing weight just by eating this every day for dinner. I thought it was going to get old two weeks ago. I’m making it again. This is week five.”

Easy to make

For the most part, he says the recipe is pretty easy to make.

“The most annoying part about the recipe is that it just requires so many dishes, but once you cut up the chicken, and the onions, it pretty much just makes itself,” he says in the video. “I got the rice over there, it’s done, waiting on it. This only needs 20 more minutes and it’s been sitting in here for three hours. Out of the whole recipe, the only thing I don’t do is put it in a blender and then really mix it up before I put the sauce in there, and that’s just because I don’t want to wash the blender. So I’m not sure if I’m missing out on taste or anything, but I feel like it’s fine.”

He says eating this way has actually made him consider other health-minded lifestyle changes.

“It’s eating like this that actually has me starting to think about using the gym,” he says. “I might get cut man. I might get cut. Everyone’s in this workout phase right now.”

So what’s the recipe?

The recipe as shared by health content creator @stealth_health_life includes:

Two chopped onions caramelized in 30 g of butter

Combined in a pan with:

Two tablespoons of tomato paste

Two tablespoons of garlic paste

two tablespoons ginger paste

two tablespoons paprika

one teaspoon cayenne

two tablespoons of garam masala

one teaspoon cumin

one teaspoon coriander

two teaspoons salt

dash of black pepper

14 oz can of fire-roasted tomatoes

one-half cup of water

Once combined and heated, @stealth_health_life adds the mixture to a blender and blends for two minutes until smooth.

In a slow cooker, he combines 32 oz of cubed chicken with the blended sauce, either on high for two to three hours, or low for three to four hours. Once cooked, he adds 30g of butter and 250g of nonfat Greek yogurt or skyr before mixing again. He advises to let the chicken rest in the sauce for about 10 minutes before topping 420g of basmati rice split across seven meal preparation containers.

What are some sustainable methods of weight loss?

Rather than drastic, sudden changes that are hard to maintain, experts recommend aiming for gradual weight loss and changes to lifestyle habits.

Whether it is incorporating more healthful meal options—while not totally cutting out comfort foods—or choosing to be more active in general, there are many small ways to change diet and exercise habits to meet weight loss goals.

Foods high in protein, like the recipe prepared in the video, can help manage hunger and meet nutritional needs to maintain or build muscle.

Viewers are grateful for the weight loss tip

Several viewers shared that they had also been using content created by @stealth_health_life to plan their meals and make reliably healthy food at home.

“Stealth health is goated!” one commenter wrote. “I uploaded his cookbooks to ChatGPT and just ask it to make me a menu and grocery list each week.”

Another said, “I love stealth health guy. I couldn’t buy his cookbooks right away so I subscribed to his email newsletter so now I get 1 free recipe a week.”

“Bro I’ve made the buffalo chicken burritos like a week ago and I’m about to go buy the ingredients to make it again,” one said. “Dlso the pizza rolls are amazing. only down side he didn’t put the kind of tortilla.”

Regarding the poster’s comment about not wanting to dirty another dish by putting the sauce in a blender, some commenters said they were right there with him on that one. They suggested an alternative that might be easier to clean.

“Try an immersion blender it’s easier to wash or get a counter dishwasher, it’s saved my sanity since I live in a small apartment with no dishwasher,” one suggested.

“Hack to cleaning the blender, fill the blender with soapy water after rinsing and pop it back in the base, a little pulse action and bam, it’s clean!” another commenter wrote.

“‘I skip that step because I don’t want to wash the blender,’” a commenter wrote. “We are a special group. I hope there’s a corner for us in Heaven.”

