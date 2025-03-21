‘Works every time’: Would your partner rather be a cowboy, samurai, or pirate? The answer will tell you everything you need to know

It’s not uncommon for a viral TikTok to get you thinking. Like the “man or bear” theory. This was a popular trend wherein women across social media were engaging in discourse with each other on who’d they’d rather be stuck in the woods with: A man or a bear?

Spoiler, many women chose the bear over a man. It was a trend poking at the fact that these women still felt more safe being secluded away with a dangerous bear over a man.

Now, there is another trend gaining popularity. In it, TikTok user Orion Jordan, @15timezones, posted a recent, viral video that has the internet talking.

Here’s why he says this ice-breaker will tell you everything you need to know about the person.

‘Ask him this question…’

“You wanna truly know who your man is? Ask him this question, it works every time,” said Jordan. “If he had to choose, would he rather be a cowboy, a pirate, or samurai? It will tell you everything you need to know.”

But what does this even mean? Well, other creators have started to break down the trend and explain what each label means for a man. According to user @TheUndeniablez, if you choose cowboy it means you are a “good boy.” You are OK with a comfortable life.

“Samurai, you are good at what you do!” he added. Internet users also say the Samurai is a man who seeks respect from others. They are strong in their will, but know what they demand.

As far as pirates, it is said they do what they want, when they want. They have big plans and will do anything to fulfill them; ambitious.

Samurai vs. pirate vs. cowboy

One commenter listed the explanation most succinctly, it’s received 33,500 likes:

“1) Samurai – he’s an honorable guy. sticks to the rules and upholds them. think lawful good. 2) Cowboy – he’s a rough around the edges kind of guy. Stands for what he believes in and doesn’t mind speaking his mind. Neutral good. 3) Pirate – he does what he wants when he wants. Chaotic good.”

Jordan’s video has received more than 4 million views and 4,600 comments as of Friday.

‘He wants to be a rock’

Users under Jordan’s video took to the comments to poke fun at the trend.

“Mine wants to be a fool that’s why I left,” said @elaineandwest in the comments.

Another user @brownsugarboba wrote, “Mine is broken. He said, he wants to be [a] rock and be left alone in the ocean.”

What do you think your man would answer? Is he a cowboy, samurai or pirate?

We’ve reached out to Jordan for comment.

