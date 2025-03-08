‘It’s not a lease’: Woman says you should buy a new car every 3 years because of this little-known ‘courtesy’ loophole. Does it work?

This courtesy car loophole could save you thousands of dollars the next time you buy a new car.

TikTok user Toni Dowell (@justtdowell), a car finance vlogger says she’s been buying a new car every three years by using the loophole. She calls it, “The best way to buy a new car at major savings-like used car prices.”

Best of all, she says it’s just a matter of asking the dealer for savings.

Dowell posted her claims to her TikTok account on Feb. 15. It now has over 410,800 views.

The courtesy car loophole

“You can buy a new car every three years by doing this. And this ain’t nothing I heard. This is how I buy all my new cars,” Dowell claims at the outset of her video.

“It’s not a lease. You don’t need a lot of money down. You get the best interest rates. New car with all the benefits by buying a courtesy or a loaner car,” she states.

Dowell goes on to claim that buying a courtesy car can save a buyer thousands of dollars. “Up to $15,000 that you don’t have to negotiate for,” she says. “Over 30 years of financing cars [and] I have found that this is the best way to buy a new car.”

Don’t expect the dealer to tell you about the deal though, Dowell says. You have to ask for it.

“Most of these car dealerships, they sell courtesy or loaner cars; only thing you need to do? You have to ask.”

“‘You have not because you ask not’ James 4:2,” she concludes.

What is a courtesy car?

So just what is a loaner or a courtesy car? Simply put, it’s a vehicle a dealership loans to you when your car is in their shop for repairs.

Contrary to what some people might believe, courtesy cars aren’t similar to the “beater” cars you might expect an independent mechanic to loan out. Often they are top-of-the-line new models meant to entice a potential new customer.

“Often, they’re brand new when they arrive. After it tacks on some miles, dealerships can prep it for sale as a gently used vehicle for their loaner-to-owner programs or sold as certified pre-owned (CPO) cars,” writes Bethany Hickey, Senior Auto Financing editor for Cars Direct.

Hickey also states that courtesy vehicles “are typically offered by auto manufacturers themselves” and “typically undergo inspections and are refurbished before the sale.”

Most of them are low-mileage as well.

Is it a good idea to buy a courtesy car?

Every new car purchase carries some risk but in general, courtesy cars can be a good investment for those looking to drive a new vehicle for a lower price.

According to Car Pro, “Many of the best deals out there say “demo” next to the price. Odds are good this is a loaner vehicle, which is fine, but that is why the price looks so attractive.”

They also advise considering the mileage when looking at a loaner. “Most loan [car] programs require the dealer to leave the vehicle in loaner service for a minimum of 90 days,” the article states.

Obviously, the mileage on these vehicles will vary. But Car Pro suggests getting the car with the lowest mileage possible. This could save you thousands of dollars, although there is admittedly some risk that the car won’t last as long as a new one.

Viewer feedback

“I worked at a dealership a couple years ago and yes, 100% true! Just ask because nobody is gonna volunteer that information lol,” Karma (@karmasantini) wrote in the video’s comments.

Another viewer also recommended the courtesy car loophole. “Yup! Bought a brand new Range Rover fully loaded because it was a loaner. Only had 3k miles on it and it was the current year model,” they wrote.

“I got $10k off a brand new luxury car, it was a loaner,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dowell via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

