‘Took our business to LoveSac’: Couple goes to Arhaus to buy $20K couch. Then they look around for the worker

A couple says that poor customer service at high-end furniture store Arhaus led them to a competing retailer in their hunt for a new couch.

In a video with over 172,000 views, Jin-Jin (@the.funny.nurse) shares a clip of her partner walking into the Arhaus storefront. She pans the camera around the store, showing the furniture displays.

On-screen text reads, “Walked into Arhaus prepared to spend 20k on a couch. No one greeted us, helped us, or even acknowledged our presence.”

Then she shows the inside of the Lovesac store.

“So we took our business to Lovesac instead,” the text continues. In the video, her partner talks to a store worker in the background.

In the caption, Jin-Jin shares more context about why the customer service at Arhaus offended her.

“When my family and I walk into Arhaus ready to slap down 20K on a leather couch and not a single soul can be bothered to grunt a ‘hello’? That’s a hard pass,” she writes. “Understaffed or just too snooty to clock us in our East Texas “lived-in” clothing vibe?”

In a follow-up video, Jin-Jin says the couple asked two different Arhaus workers for help ordering a couch. She claims both assured her that they would “be right with” her, but she spotted them helping customers that came into the store after them.

“After an hour of patiently waiting, we loaded up and went elsewhere,” she explains. “I would never ghost someone like that.”

What should shoppers expect from customer service?

In the comments, viewers are divided on whether Jin-Jin’s customer service experience warranted a call-out on TikTok.

“See, I don’t want to be bothered by sales people. Let me look around without someone following me. If I have any questions, I’ll ask,” one said.

“You have to go over to the desk and chat with them,” another wrote. “I personally like that the sales people don’t run up and attack me.”

In response to the comment, Jin-Jin made another follow-up video, claiming she did just that.

“We weren’t making a scene. I don’t like being stalked in stores either, but when you ask for help, someone should help you or at least communicate,” Jin-Jin says.

Some viewers took a gentler approach of explaining Arhaus’s customer service style.

“I often find that luxury furniture stores like RH and Arhaus think clients rather a gallery kind of experience without the pushy sales people — I like to walk around and enjoy/ look before getting,” a commenter wrote.

Does Arhaus have poor customer service?

However, others took Jin-Jin’s side, saying that Arhaus customer service “fumbled”—and some claim they’ve experienced a similar situation.

“Arhaus has the worst customer service and I’d never go in there again. I went in with my husband to spend $10k on a couch. Saleslady treated us like she thought we couldn’t afford that,” a viewer wrote.

“Arhaus has THE WORST costumer service. We bought a couch from them and they delivered the wrong piece of furniture after waiting months. They acted as if we should be fine w that,” another said.

“I had the same experience at the store in the Woodlands, TX. We couldn’t even find an employee to help us. Spent 30 min looking for an employee and so did the other customers. We eventually left,” a third claimed.

“Yea their interior designer at the one in Tampa rolled her eyes at me when I came in for an appointment,” a fourth added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Arhaus for comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Jin-Jin via contact form and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Lovesac for comment.

