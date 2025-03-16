‘We were not about to pay for some nasty ahh sushi’: Couple goes for all-you-can-eat sushi. Then they end up flushing the leftovers

This couple did something controversial to avoid being charged an extra fee at a sushi spot. What would you have done?

Featured Video

Americans used to turn up their nose at the idea of eating raw fish, but now sushi has rapidly become one of the most popular cuisines in the United States. RocknRollSushi reported that in 2023, the number of sushi restaurants grew by nearly 5%.

But what happens when the sushi you eat isn’t all it’s cracked up to be?

Couple secretly throws out sushi

In a viral video with more than 580,000 views, content creator Irene (@i.reneepc) shared that she went to an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant with her boyfriend, but they quickly regretted it.

Advertisement

In the video, her boyfriend is walking back to the table. The text overlay reads, “My boyfriend coming back after taking one for the team and flushing the sushi we didn’t like in their restroom.”

They did this because Irene and her partner didn’t think they should have to pay the uneaten sushi policy.

“We were not about to pay for some nasty ahh sushi we did not even touch,” she said.

What is the uneaten food policy?

Some all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants have an uneaten food policy to prevent people from wasting food. The policy usually states that if you’ve left behind a substantial amount of food, you’ll be charged extra for it.

Advertisement

The fee could be per piece of uneaten sushi or a percentage of the bill.

According to a foodie on Quora, the general rule is: “Take what you want, but eat what you take.”

Another shared that at the spot he frequents, they charge $1 per price of uneaten sushi.

“Below the a la carte price, but enough to deter wastefulness,” he said.

Advertisement

While many of these restaurants have these policies, it’s not as strict as some may think. You often won’t get charged for leaving a fe pieces behind, but will if you leave, for example, a whole untouched roll.

Viewers are shocked and amused

“i’m crying did he just put them in his pockets? how did he transport them,” the top comment asked.

“The place I go to had a sign in the bathroom saying ‘ please don’t flush sushi and feminine products ‘ and it was so random to me I thought I would never hear those words in a sentence together,” a person shared.

Advertisement

“I don’t get why they charge extra if u can’t finish. Like u paid the price of the food which is supposed to cover the cost of the ingredients plus labor wtf do u mean im paying extra for my food? Makes no sense to me,” another wrote.

“You could of told them it was bad and asked for refund,” a commenter pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Irene for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.