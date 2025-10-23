“I found my people”: People are sharing how they use Costco Tiramisu cups

A Costco shopper points out that the warehouse’s popular Tiramisu comes in reusable cups. Viewers share creative ways they reuse the glassware.

Featured Video

Do Costco shoppers reuse the tiramisu cups?

In a video with over 3.4 million views, TikToker Anhisoff (@anh.isoff) posts several pictures of the tiramisu in a rotating carousel. The dessert is held by a small glass cup.

On-screen text reads, “POV: Your family bought tiramisu from Costco but didn’t know that it also came with cups, so now y’all use it for drinks.”

Advertisement

The caption continues, “Tiramisu is debatedly the best dessert.”

However, the TikToker is far from the only person who has found a creative way to reuse the Costco tiramisu cups.

How do others use the cups?

In the comments, other Costco shoppers share their shock at how many others refused to throw away the perfectly good glassware.

Advertisement

“I found my ppl,” one writes, with a picture of their own collection of tiramisu cups in their cabinet.

“This is so hyper-specific, I love it,” another remarks.

“Oh my GOD I forgot how these spawned in the cabinet,” a third jokes.

Advertisement

“Got about ten of those cups now,” shared another.

Others share how their families use the tiramisu cups.

“I use them to make tiny desserts,” one TikToker shared with a photo.

Advertisement

“Um, literally yes, I use it to brew my espresso in,” a commenter shares.

“I painted them and made them makeup brush holders lol,” another writes.

“They’re my pill water cups, shot glasses, and my cups when I don’t want to drink too much orange juice,” a third says.

Advertisement

“Bye, I use them for ice cream, it’s the perfect serving for it,” another viewer exclaims.

However, some suggest that Costco’s tiramisu no longer comes in glass cups. Many petition for the warehouse to bring back the reusable containers.

“Dude I had this exact experience I miss those costco tiramisu cups so bad,” a viewer says.

Advertisement

“Bruh, my parents bought a second pack and noticed they changed the cups to plastic, and the design was different :/ they’re not as nice,” another laments.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



