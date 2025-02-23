‘3 whole chickens for $34’: Costco shopper reaches for frozen Kirkland chicken. Then he realizes the rotisserie ones are way cheaper

A Costco shopper is going viral on TikTok after pointing out something that seems too good to be true. The store’s entire rotisserie chicken, he said, is cheaper than its frozen parts.

User @steelpan.guy, whom the Daily Dot has reported on previously, says he was recently shopping at Costco when he noticed the price mismatch. He alleges that Costco keeps the price of its cooked chicken low to ensure customers “spend more money in the long run.”

But why are Costco’s rotisserie chickens cheaper than the frozen ones?

How much does Costco’s chicken cost?

In his video, @steelpan.guy noted what he thinks is a price discrepancy. He first starts in the store’s frozen section, where he notices its frozen chicken.

“What’s crazy is you can buy three whole chickens for $34,” the content creator says. “Which is, what, $11 per chicken?”

He then went to another part of the store where the pre-cooked rotisserie chickens were.

“Meanwhile, you can get a whole cooked chicken for $7.99,” he says. “Way cheaper to buy everything done for you.”

According to some commenters, though, that $8 price tag might not be universal. Many customers say they pay just $5 for the same bird at their local Costco.

“$7.99? Costco chicken is $4.99,” one viewer wrote. “Where [are] you from?”

“Damn in America it’s $4.99,” another noted.

“We get the cooked chickens at Costco for $4.99,” a third, California-based commenter added.

Why are rotisserie chickens cheaper than frozen ones?

Regardless of their price, @steelpan.guy isn’t the first Costco customer to note that rotisserie chickens are, on average, cheaper than frozen birds.

In January, another content creator said they, too, found it strange. A 2-pack of frozen Kirkland chickens, they say, was $16.97, while a cooked chicken cost $4.99.

According to CBC, a Canadian radio station, rotisserie chickens are often smaller, so you’re getting less meat. The outlet says raw birds in the frozen section are typically a little over 3 to 3.5 pounds. Meanwhile, rotisserie chickens are about 2.5 pounds.

CBC also says that Costco can afford to charge little rotisserie chickens because it sells so many of them. It notes that Costco sold 106 million rotisserie chickens in 2021 and 117 million in 2022.

“The company sells so many, it’s been reported the warehouse giant has built its own processing plants. This helps maintain a steady supply of [birds],” CBC reports.

In other words, Costco’s low rotisserie chicken prices are a win-win for the consumer and manufacturer. On the one hand, members get low-cost food. Costco relies on the fact that customers will likely buy other products while they’re shopping too.

This is something even @steelpan.guy acknowledges. “Costco’s secret to make you fill your cart up,” he wrote in the caption of his video. As of Sunday, his clip had amassed more than 91,500 views.

Viewers offer additional explanations for low-cost chicken

In the comments section of @steelpan.guy’s video, some users noted another reason why Costco chickens are cheap. It uses “loss leaders,” such as its hot dogs, which are items sold below cost to attract customers.

“It’s to get you in the door to buy more,” one viewer noted. “They take a loss on the product.”

“I think it’s called loss leader,” another added.

At least one person pointed out a way to beat Costco at their own game. “Just go for a cooked chicken and a hot dog,” they wrote. “LOL!”

Despite the cost, though, some users say they prefer frozen chicken.

“I’ll take the raw chicken and cook it any manner I wish,” one viewer said. “Any flavor, any style.”

“Am I the only one that finds those rotisserie chickens nasty,” another asked.

“That ready-made chicken has 75 ingredients,” a third commenter wrote. “BUY THE FROZEN CHICKEN IT’SHEALTHIER.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @steelpan.guy via TikTok comment and to Costco through its media request form.

