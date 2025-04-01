‘But this is the return policy?!’: Costco refuses woman’s item return. Then she learns what finally did it

A woman tried to tap into Costco’s generous return policy. Commenters said she was doing too much and taking advantage.

However, the shopper quickly learned Costco’s limits regarding its return policy. So what can’t you return at the big box retailer?

Woman blocked from making Costco return

In a viral video with more than 790,000 views, user Mami Wander (@_mamiwander) said that this incident is making her question her loyalty to Costco.

“I’m never shopping at Costco again,” Wander says in the clip.

She explains that she was at Costco trying to return, admittedly, “a whole bunch of stuff.”

If this were any other retailer, the return would seem odd, but Costco is known for having a super lax return policy. People have returned a litany of used, broken, and half-eaten merchandise and have been able to get their money back with no hassle.

One person returned a stinky three-year-old rug that was falling apart. Another shopper returned cat food without the original bag because their furry friend stopped liking it, and others returned fully eaten steak and chicken that just had the bones left.

So this woman thought her returns—which included a box of plastic cutlery, oats, almond flour, an air purifier, a cutting board, and a chair—would be easily accepted.

“Now they’re telling me that I can only return three items because they said that I’m abusing the return policy,” Wander says.

But, Wander pointed out that the policy, which is posted on a sign, doesn’t say anything about the returns being up to employee or manager discretion.

“I always thought Costco was that place where you could return things. If you’re not satisfied with it, you can return it,” Wander says.

What ended up happening?

In a follow-up video, Wander says that the general manager and other employees ended up apologizing to her for their behavior. They eventually let her make all of her returns. However, Wander did not show a refund receipt.

“Social media is really strange where people feel the need to go off on other people or say like really racist remarks and things like that. But it is what it is,” Wander says in response to commenters who called her out for her returns.

“I don’t understand why people are so mad like I’m taking money out of their pockets,” she adds.

Wander also suggests that Costco values customer service. If they really felt that people were abusing the return policy, she says, they’d simply adjust the policy.

What is Costco’s return policy?

Costco boasts a “risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee.”

“We guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell, and will refund your purchase price,” the site states.

While most items, including food, are returnable, here are the listed exceptions:

Specific electronics (you can find the full list here) have a 90-day return window

Diamonds must have all their original paperwork and will need to go through an authentication process

Cigarettes and alcohol

Products with a limited useful life expectancy (like tires and batteries)

Custom items

Plane and event tickets

Gold bullion, gold bars, and silver coins

Gift cards

‘I’m on Costco side.’

“I’m sorry friend. I’m on Costco side,” the top comment read.

“So you went around your house and gathered up items you’ve been using for a year to return and thought that was OK?! they definitely don’t want you to shop there anymore either,” a person said.

“Costco isn’t rent a center! You’re definitely abusing the return policy,” another wrote.

“Yes. I use to work for costco..costco is generous with their return policy so if they tell you that then you are definitely abusing it,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wander for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Costco via email.



