‘Literally the rarest item’: Shopper finds ‘rare’ pistachio cream at Costco. Why is it so popular?

Nutella lovers to the front, Costco has a pistachio version for you if you’re lucky enough to find it. This shopper finds it and is excited to share it with viewers.

What’s this pistachio cream?

Optimalik (@optimalik) is a gym bro, but still gets excited about finding rare sweet treats at Costco.

“I think I just found the rarest item in Costco. You know how long people have been looking for this, the pistachio cream,” they start off the video saying.

It seems that Optimalik is sharing the video from the United Kingdom. However, some TikTokers have mentioned they bought it in the U.S., like this TikToker who uses the cream to make a latte and says they bought it in Virginia in a comment.

The pistachio cream Optimalik references is from an Italian company called Pisti. Folks online say it tastes just like Nutella but with a hint of pistachio instead of hazelnut. For example, this Costco blogger, Costcusine states, “The first thing I notice when trying this is how sweet it is! It’s very sweet but also extremely delicious and rich. It tastes like a creamy delicious chocolate. I find it very similar to a hazelnut spread but butter.”

If you’re having trouble finding the cream at your local Costco, you can also find it on Amazon for just $13 dollars. The Daily Dot has previously covered other Costco finds.

Optimalik’s video has 27,000 likes and 641,800 views as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers shared varied success finding the cream and mixed reactions towards it.

“I can’t find it on any Costco’s near me. I don’t know. Where is this video from even Costco website search doesn’t show anything,” mentioned one commenter.

“That pistachio creame use to be sooo good. Since it went viral, they changed the recipe to keep up with the demand! Iykyk,” said another.

“It’s good but really sweet to much sugar,” pointed out another.

“We had this in our costco 2 years ago and hasn’t returned…” a different user shared.

“Haven’t seen them in ages, bakers and resellers cleared out the stock,” one echoed.

Despite the mixed reviews, it may be worth trying just to see what the hype is about. The Daily Dot has reached out to Optimalik for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Costco via their media request form.



